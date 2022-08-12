Magna Vista golf

Coach - Scott Gardner
16th season
Top 6 golfers:
Patrick McCrickard – senior captain
Logan Williams - sophomore
Luke Gardner – sophomore
Jaken Ford - sophomore
Kailei Minter - senior
Landon Hall - sophomore
Schedule
Aug. 4 - PD Match No. 1 at Mecklenburg County (at Kinderton Country Club)
Aug. 9 - PD Match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora Country Club)
Aug. 15 - PD Match No. 3 at Halifax County (at Greens Folly Golf Course)
Aug. 22 - PD Match No. 4 at G.W.-Danville (at Danville Country Club)
Aug. 25 - PD Match No. 5 at Martinsville (at Forest Park Country Club)
Aug. 29 - PD Match No. 6 at home (at Beaver Hills Golf Course)
Sept. 1 - at Franklin County (at Cooper Cove Golf Course)
Sept. 6 - PD Match No. 7 at Patrick County (at Olde Mill Golf Club)
Sept. 8 - at Floyd County (at Great Oaks Country Club)
Sept. 13 - PD Match No. 8 at Magna Vista (at Oak Hill Country Club)
Sept. 19 - Piedmont District championship (at Olde Mill Golf Club)