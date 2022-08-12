 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Magna Vista golf

  • 0

Coach - Scott Gardner

16th season

Top 6 golfers:

Patrick McCrickard – senior captain

Logan Williams - sophomore

Luke Gardner – sophomore

Jaken Ford - sophomore

Kailei Minter - senior

Landon Hall - sophomore

Schedule

Aug. 4 - PD Match No. 1 at Mecklenburg County (at Kinderton Country Club)

Aug. 9 - PD Match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora Country Club)

Aug. 15 - PD Match No. 3 at Halifax County (at Greens Folly Golf Course)

People are also reading…

Aug. 22 - PD Match No. 4 at G.W.-Danville (at Danville Country Club)

Aug. 25 - PD Match No. 5 at Martinsville (at Forest Park Country Club)

Aug. 29 - PD Match No. 6 at home (at Beaver Hills Golf Course)

Sept. 1 - at Franklin County (at Cooper Cove Golf Course)

Sept. 6 - PD Match No. 7 at Patrick County (at Olde Mill Golf Club)

Sept. 8 - at Floyd County (at Great Oaks Country Club)

Sept. 13 - PD Match No. 8 at Magna Vista (at Oak Hill Country Club)

Sept. 19 - Piedmont District championship (at Olde Mill Golf Club)

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pearson called upon to resign

Pearson called upon to resign

A Meadows of Dan woman, reading from a prepared statement at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, called on Council Member Tammy Pearson to resign …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert