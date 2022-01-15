 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magna Vista's Hairston eclipses 1000 career points

Magna Vista senior TaNashia Hairston scored 29 points in the Warriors win over Halifax County Friday night in Ridgeway to eclipse 1,000 career points for her career. Hairston (shown above in white jersey) is a 4-year starter for the Warriors. 

 Contributed photo by Magna Vista High School

