Marc Workshop meets donation goals: Funds for wheelchair accessible bus and building renovations

Melody Justice took over the executive director position at the Marc Workshop in March 2018. She said that, since then, she had two main goals: To secure a wheelchair accessible bus and to serve more individuals within the community by expanding their capacity.

Marc Workshop is a non-profit organization that “assists adults with disabilities in achieving self-sufficiency, and increased social interactions leading to greater community integration,” according to the company’s Facebook page.

The structure of the workshop changed in Dec. 2018 with the closing of the sheltered workshop, which provided vocational services. The workshop transitioned into day support services only.

The workshop began a fundraising effort in 2019 to help purchase a wheelchair accessible bus, said Justice. The Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3739 helped fundraise with a letter campaign and a Poker run.

After this, the pandemic hit, and they still made an effort put money aside to go towards the bus, but everything was put on hold “due to uncertainties regarding our future,” said Justice.

In Aug. 2021, The Give Back to Martinsville-Henry County Project group donated money to the workshop. Justice said that she couldn’t give the amount but that “it was substantial.”

The Give Back to MHC Project is a group of people that grew up in the Martinsville-Henry county area that no longer live here, but they have “a collective goal to assist their childhood community with revitalization efforts,” said Justice.

The group formed when they saw the community undergoing major socioeconomic changes at their 40th class reunion, Justice said. They saw the furniture factory closures, the job loss that came with those closures and the struggle to bring new commerce and industry to the area.

Their donation was made in honor of Charlotte Pigg, a long term participant of Marc Workshop. Justice said that Pigg is “a true light in our community and a wonderful example of the success that can be achieved by an individual who has a disability.”

The group chooses one “entity to provide assistance to” each year and the workshop was “lucky enough to be one of those,” she added.

The donation allowed the workshop to meet their money goals and purchase their wheelchair accessible bus in Dec. 2021.

The workshop also received an $18,000 grant from the Community Foundation, which allowed them to complete renovations on their facility, said Justice.

The renovation was needed for the Marc Workshop to increase their capacity, Justice said. They are “currently licensed for 17 individuals, but project that this will double once renovations are complete,” Justice added.

The workshop needs approval of their facility from the Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, their licensing agency, to expand their capacity, said Justice.

This involves a site visit where they will look at “the physicality of the building in which services are provided” and determine whether capacity can be adjusted, Justice added. They will now be able to add new resources to better serve the community, such as a sensory room.

“Marc is truly humbled by the support from those who helped to make our goals a reality; we would like to formally acknowledge those that made it all possible,” said Justice.