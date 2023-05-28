Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For United States military service veterans like Paul “Chip” McCauley, the Memorial Day weekend is not about pool parties and picnics.

“Today is about the fallen, the ones we left behind,” McCauley, a retired U.S. Marine Corps first sergeant, said during an observance service Saturday at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke. “The ones that we left behind are the ones that gave it all. They wrote a check to the United States for any amount up to and including their lives, and some of them paid it ultimately. I can’t forget those people. I can’t forget my friends that one minute I’m talking to and the next minute they’re gone.”

McCauley was injured in the October 1983 bombing of American and French barracks in Beirut, Lebanon. The detonation claimed 241 lives.

“That event was the largest fatal bomb detonation in U.S. military history,” Evergreen Memorial Trust President Donald Wilson said Saturday. “As I look around at the cemetery and see all of the flags had been placed this week, I’m reminded of the sacrifice and service of so many people. And that’s why we observe Memorial Day. Evergreen is proud to be the final resting place of over 3,500 veterans.”

Wilson said McCauley enlisted when he was 17 years old and retired as a first sergeant 17 years later after sustaining an injury.

“He spent his career fighting the war on terror in the Middle East, and that included two tours of Fallujah, which was door-to-door, he tells me,” Wilson continued. “Chip accompanied one of his buddies’ caskets back to the states on a C-130 Angel Flight. He saw that as his solemn and sacred duty to a fallen comrade and friend.”

McCauley stood in front of a battle cross — a rifle topped with a soldier’s helmet, footed with combat boots and resting between crossed flags — and told the small crowd that wherever that plane landed was “holy ground.”

“War is very violent. And losing a friend is a solemn, very somber thing to have to deal with,” he said. “To pay tribute to these men and to say thank you, it’s just not enough. It’s not enough. It never will be.”

“We’ve spent billions and billions of dollars overseas, and we’ve got homeless veterans living on the street. That’s wrong,” McCauley continued. “Something’s got to give. Something’s got to change to protect these men and women that sacrificed so much for our freedom. I get emotional when I think about them. Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to all veterans. Not me. Not just me, but to all veterans that have gone over there and paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

McCauley’s friends and fellow veterans, Matt Burke of Narrows and Grattan Reynolds of Roanoke, said they believe their sacrifices have been taken for granted.

“Being a veteran is a big responsibility,” Reynolds said. “And our culture’s gotten a little irresponsible, with a lack of respect. Those are the things that I’ve been able to retain.”

Burke said the flags placed on veterans’ graves in the cemetery “shows that there are still some of us out there who really care about our veterans and our troops.”

“At least there’s still some people that believe in what we were founded on,” Burke continued. “If I could change anything, I would say have more people actively involved, but we did fight for their rights, whether they wanted to be here or not be here. But I do think people, by not being here, they miss out on something they’re not going to get anywhere else. All of us as veterans are brothers. I’ve learned in the last few years that that’s really true.”

Both McCauley and Burke were members of a Cigar Box Guitar Making Group at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center last year.

McCauley’s guitar, which he built and learned to play as a part of the program, honors the 241 lives lost nearly 40 years ago in Beirut. He said many veterans are “still fighting” but fall victim to suicide “because they can’t get rid of the thoughts of the war out of their heads.”

“We’re all still fighting that war, and it’s not anything that anybody wants to do,” he said. “Today is the day that we do think about our fallen comrades and our brothers and sisters in arms. I think about them constantly because there’s a lot of faces that I have to sleep with every night.”

“If I could speak to my friends again that are gone from us,” McCauley concluded, “I think they might say that, ‘Whenever you think of me, think of all your liberties, and remember some gave all.’”