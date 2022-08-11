Market offerings range from classic to unique: Martinsville farmers raffle off baskets of goodies

The Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is raffling off two prize baskets this week, and though you'd expect to see some tomatoes in them, don't be surprised if they may contain Zephyr squash, chanterelles or other exotic fare as well.

Those were among the offerings on Wednesday and likely to be so again on Saturday.

Beth Chapman was shopping Wednesday with her grandson, Conner McKeithan of North Carolina. At Sonny Wade's produce stand she looked at her favorite tomatoes -- the Cherokee Purple.

"It's the best one for sandwiches," she said.

"They have a unique flavor," Wade said.

"Acidy," she replied.

Among other offerings, Wade has an unusual looking squash: the green-on-the-bottom, yellow-on-top Zephyr squash. Other than its unique coloring, it looks like standard summer squash.

Zephyr squash is a cross between butternut squash and yellow squash, Wade said, and has a slightly sweeter flavor than yellow squash.

"Zephyr squash is great," chimed in Beth Tucker, who was just dropping by the stand.

Tucker cooked it for the first time only recently and was happy with the results, she said. She had steamed it in her Insta Pot, "because I'm trying to do everything as quickly and simply as possible."

She seasoned it with nothing other than an Irish style butter from grass-fed cows, she said.

Around the corner, Mike and Janet Rorrer of Patrick County were selling a variety of vegetables including Kennebec potatoes. Slightly larger and more elongated than other varieties that commonly are grown locally, the Kennebec stores well, Mike Rorrer said -- as long as you put it into cold storage just as you've dug it up, clinging dirt and all.

Kennebecs the couple dug up last August lasted them clear through May, he said.

Across from the Rorrers' table, Athey Farms of Franklin County and Ridgeway had something unusual: chanterelle mushrooms.

Fisher Athey, who on Wednesday was manning the Athey produce stand, said his brother, Hunter Athey, learned about Chanterelles during his college years in Boone, N.C. Chanterelles grow around oak trees and creek beds, Fisher Athey said.

He described the Chanterelle as buttery, and with a smoother texture than most musrooms.

FineCooking.com describes the flavor as "a subtle balance of black pepper, butter, apricot and earth notes. ... Their rich flavor pairs well with eggs and cream sauces."

FineCooking.com recommends cooking chanterelles in butter or cream, served over pasta or on toast, or in a mushroom soup or cream sauce, as well as in risotto or egg dishes.

They are good cooked with white wine and aromatic herbs such as thyme, tarragon and chervil; sweet onions or shallots; or hazelnuts or pine nuts.

This week is Farmers Market Week, and to celebrate, the Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market vendors have filled two large baskets full of produce, and perhaps other items, to be given away Saturday. "Market Bucks" also will be given away. For a chance to win, simply put your name and contact information on a ticket in a basket at the market.

The Uptown Martinsville Farmers Market is open Wednesdays, from 7 a.m. to noon, through Sept. 28; and Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to noon, through Nov. 19, except for Oct. 1. It is located at 65 W. Main St.