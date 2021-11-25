Martin named VSBA president

Teddy Martin II, who has served on the Henry County School Board since 2017, has been named president of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) at the association’s annual convention, which took place November 17-19 in Williamsburg, as well as streamed online.

Martin has served four years on the Henry County School Board and held several leadership positions with the VSBA, including serving as president- elect, chair of the Blue Ridge region, served on the VSBA Executive Committee and serves as co-chair of the VSBA Task Force on Workforce Readiness.

"I am deeply honored to accept this important role and to serve the Virginia School Boards Association membership.” said Martin. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we all step up to do our part to support one another as we strive to both advocate and do what is best for the students and families in the school districts across this great Commonwealth. I look forward to collaborating with educational partners to ensure that our students and school staff members feel empowered to achieve their goals.”