Martinsville Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Matt Brannock, Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations

It was a really good week of picking for one Martinsville Bulletin Football Pick’em participant, and a really bad week for two others.

Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt continues to run away from the pack as he’s improved to 84-36 on the year with an 8-2 week last week.

On the other end of the spectrum, guest Mike Smith, a former Martinsville Bulletin sports editor, was clearly out of practice in the picking game as he got just one game right out of 10.

The @BulletinSport Twitter followers didn’t do much better, going 4-6 on the week.

Hopefully this week’s slate of Thanksgiving games can be a bit more giving to all involved in the picking. We welcome Matt Brannock, the Vice President of Operation at Martinsville Speedway, as this week’s guest. Hopefully Brannock can fare better and get the guests out of fourth place.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are posted each Wednesday morning on the @BulletinSport account. And thank you to everyone who has participated each week! You all give us a lot to be thankful for her at the Bulletin.

This week’s games

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 25 Mississippi State