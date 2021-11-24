 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martinsville Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Matt Brannock, Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations
0 comments

Martinsville Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Matt Brannock, Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations

  • 0
football photo
Bulletin file photo

It was a really good week of picking for one Martinsville Bulletin Football Pick’em participant, and a really bad week for two others.

Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt continues to run away from the pack as he’s improved to 84-36 on the year with an 8-2 week last week.

On the other end of the spectrum, guest Mike Smith, a former Martinsville Bulletin sports editor, was clearly out of practice in the picking game as he got just one game right out of 10.

The @BulletinSport Twitter followers didn’t do much better, going 4-6 on the week.

Hopefully this week’s slate of Thanksgiving games can be a bit more giving to all involved in the picking. We welcome Matt Brannock, the Vice President of Operation at Martinsville Speedway, as this week’s guest. Hopefully Brannock can fare better and get the guests out of fourth place.

As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are posted each Wednesday morning on the @BulletinSport account. And thank you to everyone who has participated each week! You all give us a lot to be thankful for her at the Bulletin.

This week’s games

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 25 Mississippi State

UNC at No. 20 NC State

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan

No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 9 Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech at Virginia

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team

Martinsville Bulletin sports editor Cara Cooper

Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper

Last week: 6-4

Season: 73-47

Ole Miss

NC State

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech

Bears

Cowboys

Bills

Dolphins

Washington

Martinsville Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt

Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt

Last week: 8-2

Season: 84-36

Mississippi State

NC State

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

UVA

Bears

Cowboys

Bills

Panthers

Seahawks

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

@BulletinSport Twitter Followers

Last Week: 4-6

Season: 71-49

Ole Miss

UNC

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech

Bears

Cowboys

Bills

Panthers

Washington

Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations Matt Brannock

Guest: Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations Matt Brannock

Last week (Former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith): 1-9

Season: 64-48

Ole Miss

NC State

Ohio State

Oklahoma State

UVA

Bears

Cowboys

Bills

Panthers

Seahawks

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert