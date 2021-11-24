Martinsville Bulletin Football Pick'em with guest Matt Brannock, Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations

It was a really good week of picking for one Martinsville Bulletin Football Pick’em participant, and a really bad week for two others.
Bulletin news reporter Bill Wyatt continues to run away from the pack as he’s improved to 84-36 on the year with an 8-2 week last week.
On the other end of the spectrum, guest Mike Smith, a former Martinsville Bulletin sports editor, was clearly out of practice in the picking game as he got just one game right out of 10.
The @BulletinSport Twitter followers didn’t do much better, going 4-6 on the week.
Hopefully this week’s slate of Thanksgiving games can be a bit more giving to all involved in the picking. We welcome Matt Brannock, the Vice President of Operation at Martinsville Speedway, as this week’s guest. Hopefully Brannock can fare better and get the guests out of fourth place.
As always, if you’d like to participate in Bulletin Football Pick’em on Twitter, the polls are posted each Wednesday morning on the @BulletinSport account. And thank you to everyone who has participated each week! You all give us a lot to be thankful for her at the Bulletin.
This week’s games
No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 25 Mississippi State
UNC at No. 20 NC State
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 6 Michigan
No. 13 Oklahoma at No. 9 Oklahoma State
Virginia Tech at Virginia
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team
Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper
Last week: 6-4
Season: 73-47
Ole Miss
NC State
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
Virginia Tech
Bears
Cowboys
Bills
Dolphins
Washington
Bulletin News Reporter Bill Wyatt
Last week: 8-2
Season: 84-36
Mississippi State
NC State
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
UVA
Bears
Cowboys
Bills
Panthers
Seahawks
@BulletinSport Twitter Followers
Last Week: 4-6
Season: 71-49
Ole Miss
UNC
Ohio State
Oklahoma State
Virginia Tech
Bears
Cowboys
Bills
Panthers
Washington
Guest: Martinsville Speedway Vice President of Operations Matt Brannock
Last week (Former Bulletin Sports Editor Mike Smith): 1-9
Season: 64-48
Ole Miss