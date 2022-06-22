Martinsville City water safe and good quality

The City of Martinsville released the annual water quality report for the year of 2021 and good news: drinking water in Martinsville is safe and of good quality.

The city reported that there were no violations of Primary Containment Levels (PMCL) in the 2021 calendar year. The city’s main source of water is the Beaver Creek Reservoir, with supplemental sources as need by a pump station on Leatherwood Creek.

All water is treated at the Martinsville Water Treatment Plant to remove harmful or objectionable substances before it is allowed into the distribution system. At the plant, the water is treated with chlorine for disinfection, alum for coagulation and flocculation, lime and caustic soda to raise the pH and add calcium hardness and fluoride to help reduce tooth decay, the report said.

Water is then put into sedimentation basins to allow floc particles to settle out before it is filtered. Before it leaves the plant, chlorine is added to maintain a residual throughout the distribution system, sodium hydroxide is added for pH adjustment and sodium hexametaphosphate to reduce pipe corrosion.

An essential component in the treatment process of drinking water is disinfection. This prevents the occurrence and spread of serious and potentially deadly water-borne diseases. One method that the City of Martinsville says is “time proven method” is chlorination. However, it does result in small amounts of Trihalomethanes (TTHMs) and Haloacetic acids (HAA5s).

TTHMs and HAA5s happen when chlorine combines with naturally occurring organic matter, like leaf debris, in raw water. Some people who drink water containing these substances in excess over the years may have an increased chance of getting cancer or liver, kidney or central nervous system issues. The good news is that the city’s water system was in compliance throughout 2021, the report said.

It is required by state for the city to make the public aware of any treatment or monitoring violations that occur during the year, which is why the city routinely monitors for contaminants in the water supply to make sure it meets all regulatory requirements.

Elevated levels of lead in drinking water can cause health issues, especially for pregnant women and young children. Drinking water being contaminated with lead usually occurs from materials and components that are associated with service lines and home plumbing, the report said.

The City of Martinsville is responsible for providing “high quality drinking water” but cannot control the type of materials used in plumbing components, the report added. The city treats the water by adjusting pH levels and adding a corrosion inhibitor which lessens the leaching of lead and copper from plumbing.

When water has been sitting for several hours, the potential for lead exposure can be lessened by flushing the tap for 15 to 30 seconds, until it becomes cold or until it reaches a steady temperature before drinking or cooking with the water, the report said.

If there are any concerns about a water source containing lead, it may need to be tested, the report recommended. More information about lead in drinking water can be found from the Safe Drinking Water hotline or http://epa.gov/safewater/lead.

