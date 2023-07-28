A Martinsville man is in jail for allegedly trying to kill the mother of his child.

Nykel Kimani Martin, 23, and Logan Tompkins were in Martinsville Juvenile and Domestic Court on July 19. Tomkins told police that afterward, in the clerk's office, Martin said he was going to kill her and abruptly left.

Tompkins said when she got to her apartment around 2:30 p.m. on Banks Road, Martin was waiting for her in the driveway in his 2007 Dodge Ram. Instead of stopping at her residence, she kept going in hopes he would leave, a criminal complaint on file in the Martinsville J&D Court from Martinsville Officer B.D. Mason stated.

Tompkins said Martin followed her a short distance and when she was in front of Darcell's Car Wash at 628 E. Church St., she heard two shots fired. One bullet entered the black glass of her vehicle, shattering the glass, and the second bullet went through the right rear bumper, the complaint stated.

Police recovered a "mangled bullet" in the back window of Tomkins' vehicle and a 9mm shell casing in front of Darcell's Car Wash, the complaint stated.

Mason obtained a warrant for Martin's arrest and the following day he was charged with attempted first degree murder, maliciously shoot at a vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

In 2017, Martin was convicted of petit larceny, and in 2019 he was convicted of possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of cocaine.

On July 12 Martin was charged with assault and battery, and point or brandish a firearm. He will be sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court on Aug. 24 after he was found guilty by a jury in May of conspiracy to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and robbery.

Martin is due back in Martinsville J&D Court on Sept. 13 for a preliminary hearing on the most recent charges.

In other recent crime and court activity:

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Tommy Lee Bowers Jr., on July 24:

Charges of indecent liberties while in a custodial or supervisory capacity, forcible sodomy of a child less than 13 years old, and aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years old were dismissed.

Sheila Mae Farrish, Ridgeway, on July 24: A charge of permitting serious injury to a child was dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff's Office

Jessica Renee Bailey, 36, on July 24:

Distribution of drugs, sell or manufacture imitation drugs.

Jessee Lee Koning, 40, on July 24: Rape of a victim under the age of 13, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13.

Stacy Lee Hopkins Jr., 28, on July 24: Simple assault.

Kayla Gail Walker, 30, on July 24: Simple assault.

Jefferey Adam Joyce, 49, on July 24: Driving under the influence.

Joshua Andrew Moore, 33, on July 24: Fugitive from justice, resisting arrest, breaking and entering, larceny of firearms, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon.

David William Foster, 60, on July 24: Driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting arrest.

Phillip Wayne Compton, 37, on July 24: Driving under the influence.

Jonathan Michael Easter, 38, on July 24: Disregard police command, possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Devon Penn, 48, on July 24: Drunk in public.

April Irvette Millner, 44, on July 24: Driving under the influence, resisting arrest, possession with intent to sell drugs.

Shyhee Akee Preston, 21, on July 24: Simple assault.

Eric Lee Hawkins Jr., 31, on July 24: Possession of drugs.

Kenyatta Wakee Turner, 30, on July 24: Trespassing.

Jamie Lee Best, 37, on July 24: Larceny, altered or forged license plats, driving without a license, reckless driving, disregard police command, possession of a concealed weapon by a felon, possession of drugs with a firearm.

Travis Carter Jones, 41, on July 26: Hit and run, grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, fraud.

Shawnon Deon Wary, 48, on July 26: Contempt of court.

Demarcus Dante Martin, 38, on July 26: Contempt of court.

Tracy Lynn Lusk, 37, on July 26: Contempt of court.

Joseph Allen Garman, 45, on July 26: Hit and run.

Ryan O'Neil Joyce, 36, on July 26: Unlawful injury.

Darrell Jason David Harris, 43, on July 26: Probation violation.

Eric William Walker, 26, on July 26: Contempt of court.

Martinsville Sheriff's Office

Shaddai Bethel Boyer, on July 17: Felony probation violation.

Brandy Mae Price, on July 17: Substitute sample during drug or alcohol screening.

Mark Euron Dillard, on July 18: Intoxication in public.

Corey Demon Turner, on July 18: Malicious bodily injury.

Jeremy Clark Rector, on July 18: Credit card larceny, two counts of obtain money by false pretense, credit card fraud.

George Shannon Curry, on July 18: Intoxication in public.

Andre Manns, on July 18: Intoxication in public.

Pedro Jiminez Lopez, on July 19: Intoxication in public.

James Porter Marine, on July 19: Three counts of felony probation violation.

Cheree Nicole Dalton, on July 19: Four counts of felony probation violation an one count of misdemeanor probation violation.

Jonathan William Hurley, on July 20: Intoxication in public.

Deangelo Montae Howard, on July 20: Carry a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of schedule I/ II drugs.

Valerie Martin Hill, on July 20: Failure to appear.

Quantez Carter, on July 20: Distribution of schedule I/II drugs, two counts of identity theft.

Kaymel Matos, on July 20: Driving while under the influence—1st offense, three counts of forgery, and perjury.

Nykel Kimani Martin, on July 20: Maliciously shoot, pointing a firearm, attempted first degree murder, assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony—1st offense. Elizabeth Claire Parsons, on July 20: Intoxication in public. Mark Stedman Hairston, on July 21: Two counts of felony probation violation.

Deborah Lee Dipasquale, on July 22: Intoxication in public.

Douglas Austin Watkins, on July 22: Possession of schedule I/ II drugs, possession of schedule III drugs.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Daniel Alfred Cannon, Virginia Beach, on July 24: Sentenced to two years with one year and 10 months suspended for destruction of property with intent and enter property with intent to damage.

Michael Shawn Flippen, Bassett, on July 26: Sentenced to 15 years with 10 years and six months suspended for two counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs, and conspiracy to distribute schedule I/II drugs.

Patrick County Sheriff's Office

Johnathan Christopher Woodie, 32, Pulaski, on July 21: Failure to appear.

Ryan James Barnes, 34, on July 21: Misdemeanor probation violation.

Marque Javon Carter, 30, Collinsville, on July 22: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Americus Dashawn Murphy, 34, Danville, on July 21: Three counts of sodomy of a child under the age of 13, two counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, object sexual penetration of a child under the age of 13.

Michael Tyler Arrington, 23, Fieldale, on July 24: Assault and batter of a family member—3rd offense.

Tommy Martin Hiatt, 38, Sandy Ridge, North Carolina, on July 24: Felony probation violation, misdemeanor probation violation.

John Albert Nester, 51, Patrick Springs, on July 24: Grand larceny, obtain money by false pretense, possession of stolen property with intent to sell.

Bill Wyatt

(276) 591-7543

@billdwyatt on Twitter