Martinsville Mustangs announce Akeman as new General Manager

Four years ago, Connor Akeman was sitting in a sports journalism class at the University of South Florida looking for an internship for that summer.

Akeman at the time was sending his resume out all over the country, and he saw an opening pop up for an internship with the Martinsville Mustangs of the Coastal Plain League.

“I was about to graduate, so I just kind of sent my email to millions of teams,” Akeman said by phone Friday. “And it was Catherine Roth at the time from the league office that contacted me and she asked would I be interested in this internship.”

Ever since then, Akeman has been going back and forth every summer from his home in Tampa, Florida to Martinsville. He’s gone from the Mustangs’ broadcaster to the head of media relations to the assistant GM, a role he filled last season.

Akeman again will travel to Martinsville this summer, but this time he’ll stay. The Mustangs announced this week Akeman will be the team’s new general manager, taking over for Ruthanne Duffy who was with the team for three seasons. He’ll work full-time with the team in a year-round role. Akeman said he decided to take the next step with the Mustangs after seeing the direction the team is going under new president Greg Suire.