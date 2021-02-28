Martinsville Mustangs announce Akeman as new General Manager

Four years ago, Connor Akeman was sitting in a sports journalism class at the University of South Florida looking for an internship for that summer.
Akeman at the time was sending his resume out all over the country, and he saw an opening pop up for an internship with the Martinsville Mustangs of the Coastal Plain League.
“I was about to graduate, so I just kind of sent my email to millions of teams,” Akeman said by phone Friday. “And it was Catherine Roth at the time from the league office that contacted me and she asked would I be interested in this internship.”
Ever since then, Akeman has been going back and forth every summer from his home in Tampa, Florida to Martinsville. He’s gone from the Mustangs’ broadcaster to the head of media relations to the assistant GM, a role he filled last season.
Akeman again will travel to Martinsville this summer, but this time he’ll stay. The Mustangs announced this week Akeman will be the team’s new general manager, taking over for Ruthanne Duffy who was with the team for three seasons. He’ll work full-time with the team in a year-round role. Akeman said he decided to take the next step with the Mustangs after seeing the direction the team is going under new president Greg Suire.
“With the spring league and the fall league, we’re really going to have baseball year-round here in Martinsville and he (Suire) needed someone to take on more responsibility and I was all for it,” Akeman said. “I’m so excited to be back.”
The Mustangs plan to play a full summer season with the CPL college team beginning in May. The team also added a new high school fall league last August for local players, and plans to host additional high school teams in a league starting this week.
It’s the baseball community in Martinsville and Henry County that Akeman said has made him feel welcome and is the reason he’s come back year after year.
“I know how much baseball means to the people there and a lot of people don’t realize there’s a lot of history baseball-wise in the Martinsville and Henry County area,” he said. “And then the relationships I’ve formed with some of our community partners and sponsors, the businesses in town, I just really got to know everybody and felt immediately connected to them and I really just love the potential of this organization. It can only go up. That’s the exciting thing about going back is the potential, the direction of this organization.”
Akeman thanked Suire for entrusting him with this new venture, and thanked the team’s host families for being so great to work with. He also thanked Duffy, who he worked under for three summers, and he said he learned “a ton” from her.
“I definitely wouldn’t be here without her,” he said of Duffy.
“It’s the Coastal Plain League, it’s a developmental league so we’re all learning. That’s the beauty of this league,” he added. “That’s for players, coaches, and front office staff like myself, so none of it would have been possible if Greg didn’t take that next step with me.”
Akeman said his goal with the Mustangs is to become the “Talk of the Town” in Martinsville.
“Of course we want to win games and we want to win a championship and all that,” he said. “I want people to say, ‘Wow, we had such a great time at the Mustangs game last night.’ I want to hear about it around town and have these promotional nights that people are looking forward to and just be the talk of the town is my goal.
“I’m going to say the same thing to our players, I want them look back 10 or 15 years from now and say, ‘Wow, I remember that summer season in 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia.’ Creating memories is what I want to do for them. Winning will come, as it does, but it’s really about creating friendships, creating memories, and creating a bond with the community where you’re the talk of the town. That’s really kind of my motto this year.”
MUSTANGS TO HOST HIGH SCHOOL CLASSIC THIS MARCH
The Mustangs organization also announced this week the creation of the “Martinsville Mustangs High School Classic,” a six team high school league that will begin playing games on Monday.
The league is comprised of teams from communities around the area, including Bassett, Ridgeway, Chatham, Danville, and Eden and Madison, N.C. Teams will be coached by many of the same coaches as those in the organization who coached the high school fall league last year, as well as other varsity and J.V. coaches in each team’s area.
Each team will play a full practice schedule and 12 games over the next six weeks, meant as a “bridge” until the high school baseball season begins in April, according to a release on the team’s website.
Games will be held at Hooker Field, Southside Park, Carlisle School, and High Point, N.C. Akeman said all games will be open to the public and concessions will be available.
The full schedule can be found at https://martinsville.prestosports.com/
The Mustangs will host opening night for the league at Hooker Field Monday at 5 p.m.
