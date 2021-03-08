Martinsville Mustangs announce Brandon Nania as head coach for 2021 season

After spending the 2020 summer as an assistant coach for the Martinsville Mustangs, Brandon Nania will take over the team in 2021.

The Mustangs announced on Monday they have named Nania head coach for the upcoming season. Nania, a Murrysville, Pennsylvania native, currently serves as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the Patrick Henry Community College baseball team, and is a 2017 PHCC graduate.

"I'm so excited to be back with the organization this summer and stepping into a bigger role for the Mustangs," Nania said in a release from the team. "I can't thank Greg Suire and everyone involved with the Martinsville Mustangs enough for this opportunity. This organization cares about the community and its players. (Former head coach) Jake Marinelli left a great foundation for us to build on, and it was a pleasure getting to learn from him."

Nania put together a historic career with the Patriots. A two-time All-Region selection and member of the All-Defensive team, Nania set the PHCC single season for RBI's (60), career RBI's (117), career doubles (42), and career home runs (16) before moving onto Winston-Salem State University.