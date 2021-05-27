The summer baseball season is officially underway at Hooker Field. The Martinsville Mustangs opened the 2021 season with an exhibition game against the Catawba Valley Stars. The game featured a helicopter bringing in the ceremonial first pitch, and welcomed back local favorites including Bassett High School and Patrick Henry Community College graduate Christian Easley. Easley returned home from his junior year at UMBC and started in left field and batted second for the Mustangs. Mustangs assistant Matt Duffy, a former head coach of the team, took on manager duties with Mustangs head coach Brandon Nania in Oklahoma with the PHCC baseball team, which opens play in the NJCAA tournament this weekend. Final score and stats from the Mustangs game were too late for publication. The team will go on the road the next two days and return to Hooker Field on Monday for another exhibition game at 7 p.m.
Martinsville Mustangs open 2021 season
Related to this story
Most Popular
Of the 320 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Monday, 154 of them were sealed until Friday morning.
- Updated
This cements an agreement on the principle issues that will allow the county to absorb the city at a date not yet set.
- Updated
Charges against him go back nearly a decade.
- Updated
The first woman to win statewide office in Virginia has strong views about political debates everywhere.
WATCH NOW: Film tells the story of the former Rock Castle community -- and how descendants of those families keep that history alive
- Updated
“Many of the children of the families that settled Rock Castle moved to Martinsville, Bassett, Fieldale, and Stanleytown to work in the mills,” Beverly Woody says. They left when the National Park Service took over and closed their community for the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Reversion memorandum of understating to be considered by Martinsville and Henry County at joint meeting
The Henry County Board of Supervisors and Martinsville City Council will meet on Wednesday at the New College Institute at 6 p.m. to offer their first glimpse to the public of a negotiated reversion agreement between the two governments.
- Updated
Judge Joan Ziglar dismisses charges of malicious assault, use of a firearm in a felony-first offense and reckless handling of a firearm. A charge of maliciously shooting at an occupied building was modified.
Greg Hodges, PHCC's vice president of Academic and Student Success Services, will succeed Angeline Godwin as college president, PHCC announced Friday.
North Carolina man charged with murder in roadway shootings that left 2 motorcyclists dead and 1 wounded
- Updated
In a 911 recording released Tuesday, the caller describes finding a motorcyclist along the highway who said she had been shot.
PHCC's board will reopen discussions.