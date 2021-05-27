 Skip to main content
Martinsville Mustangs open 2021 season
The summer baseball season is officially underway at Hooker Field. The Martinsville Mustangs opened the 2021 season with an exhibition game against the Catawba Valley Stars. The game featured a helicopter bringing in the ceremonial first pitch, and welcomed back local favorites including Bassett High School and Patrick Henry Community College graduate Christian Easley. Easley returned home from his junior year at UMBC and started in left field and batted second for the Mustangs. Mustangs assistant Matt Duffy, a former head coach of the team, took on manager duties with Mustangs head coach Brandon Nania in Oklahoma with the PHCC baseball team, which opens play in the NJCAA tournament this weekend. Final score and stats from the Mustangs game were too late for publication. The team will go on the road the next two days and return to Hooker Field on Monday for another exhibition game at 7 p.m.

