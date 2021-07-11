Martinsville Post 42 falls in Danville doubleheader

For the fourth and fifth time this season, Danville Post 325 took victories via mercy rule, both times in wins over Martinsville Post 42 Saturday in Danville.

Will Eaton’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth capped of a 12-2 victory over Martinsville Post 42 in six innings in Game 1.

Post 325 got off to an explosive start to rattle Martinsville in the bottom of the first. Danville managed to load to bases on two walks and a single with no outs. Elijah Byrd singled on a sizzling ground ball down the right field line to score Grant Elliott and Jaxon Lloyd from third and second. Following Byrd’s at-bat, Joey Duffer reached base safely on a Martinsville error in the outfield, scoring Arnold and Byrd. Duffer would later come around and score on a passed ball to boost Danville’s lead to 5-0.

Danville slowly pulled away in the bottom of the fourth en route to victory. Elliot led off the inning on a hit by pitch and Lloyd drew a walk to put Post 325 runners on first and second. Matt Arnold tripled on a line drive into left field, scoring Elliott, but Lloyd was thrown out at the plate on an attempt to beat the throw. Arnold scored from third on a Martinsville fielding error to push the lead, and Byrd reached base safely on the same error. Byrd and Duffer would both score on passed balls to push the lead to 10-0.