Martinsville Post 42 falls in Danville doubleheader

For the fourth and fifth time this season, Danville Post 325 took victories via mercy rule, both times in wins over Martinsville Post 42 Saturday in Danville.
Will Eaton’s RBI single in the bottom of the sixth capped of a 12-2 victory over Martinsville Post 42 in six innings in Game 1.
Post 325 got off to an explosive start to rattle Martinsville in the bottom of the first. Danville managed to load to bases on two walks and a single with no outs. Elijah Byrd singled on a sizzling ground ball down the right field line to score Grant Elliott and Jaxon Lloyd from third and second. Following Byrd’s at-bat, Joey Duffer reached base safely on a Martinsville error in the outfield, scoring Arnold and Byrd. Duffer would later come around and score on a passed ball to boost Danville’s lead to 5-0.
Danville slowly pulled away in the bottom of the fourth en route to victory. Elliot led off the inning on a hit by pitch and Lloyd drew a walk to put Post 325 runners on first and second. Matt Arnold tripled on a line drive into left field, scoring Elliott, but Lloyd was thrown out at the plate on an attempt to beat the throw. Arnold scored from third on a Martinsville fielding error to push the lead, and Byrd reached base safely on the same error. Byrd and Duffer would both score on passed balls to push the lead to 10-0.
Post 42 didn’t go down easily. In the top of the fourth, Trevor Barnes hit a fly ball to left field, and an error allowed Barnes to reach safely and score Shane Hiatt and Lane Taylor. Taylor singled earlier in the inning and Hiatt reached on an error.
Arnold took the win on the mound for Post 325 in Game 1, pitching two innings, giving up one hit and striking out three. Byrd pitched in relief, throwing 1.2 innings, giving up two hits and two runs, which were unearned. Elliot would finish out the pitching duties by going 2.1 innings, giving up a lone hit.
McCray Sawyers and Drew Fisher led Martinsville with two hits each in the loss. Trever Barnes had two RBIs.
In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Post 325’s bats came a flame as they held Martinsville scoreless. Danville won 16-0 in five innings.
Just like in the first game, Post 325 capitalized on an opportunity in the bottom of the first. Lloyd singled and Arnold walked to set up Danville on first and second. Byrd would come up big in his first at-bat, shooting an RBI double into the left-centerfield gap to score Lloyd from second. Arnold would come around on the same play and score on a Martinsville error to make it a 3-0 lead.
Post 325 exploded for six runs the next bottom half of the inning. Nate Comer scored Will Eaton on an RBI single for a 4-0 lead. Eaton tripled on a fly ball to right field to lead off the inning.
Henry Hurt, who reached base via fielder's choice, scored on an error during Arnold’s at-bat. Christian Lancaster, Byrd, and Eaton each got RBI singles of their own to widen the lead to 9-0.
Post 325 would go on to score seven runs over the course of the third and fourth innings to put the game out of reach for Martinsville
Jaxon Lloyd pitched all five innings for Post 325, giving up one hit and striking out seven.
Fisher had the lone hit for Martinsville in the loss. He also pitched one inning in relief, allowing one hit and two runs, both unearned, with three strikeouts.
The matchup between Post 42 and Post 325 was originally slated as an American Legion Post regulation game. However, due to a player eligibly concern on Post 42, the doubleheader was played as an exhibition game.
Martinsville will go back on the road on Tuesday to Kiwanis Field in Salem to take on Roanoke Post 3 in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m.