Martinsville school board meeting agenda for Monday

The Martinsville City School board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers of the City Municipal Building at 55 W. Church St.

Matters on the agenda are:

Information about the Harvest Foundation’s SEED 2.0 program, a $10.3 million grant which continues the SEED Fund for the next 13 years. SEED Fund pays students’ tuition and textbook costs at Patrick & Henry Community College in amounts needed after other financial aid sources have been tapped.

Awards from the Virginia School Board Association

A proclamation of October as VSBA Bullying Prevention Month

Presentation of the annual Special Education report from Dr. Paulette Simington, Director of Special Education

Consideration of financial reports for the period ending Sept. 30

A reminder of dates:

Oct. 13, 2-hour early dismissal for parent-teacher conferences

Oct. 14, teacher workday and parent-teacher conferences from noon to 7 p.m.

Nov. 2, Election Day (all school open and operating)

Nov. 8, next regular school board meeting