Martinsville schools will not begin athletics until students return, Superintendent Talley said Monday

Martinsville City Public Schools superintendent Zeb Talley said at a school board meeting Monday they plan to start bringing students back to in-person learning this spring. Until then, Talley said the school board will not consider beginning sports of any kind.

"It's a hard and fast rule," Talley said at Monday's meeting. "Once our students come back we will be able to entertain athletics."

Martinsville students have been doing full-time online learning the entire school year due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Talley said 40 percent of school districts across the state are still not participating in sports. According to a release from the Virginia High School League, as of January 28, 31 school divisions encompassing 72 schools across the state decided to not participate in winter sports. That number did not include Martinsville schools, as they never officially opted out of playing, but rather just delayed the start.

Even though Martinsville never officially opted out of the winter sports season, they were unable to play basketball or compete in wrestling or swim meets with the region tournaments beginning last week.