Martinsville schools will not begin athletics until students return, Superintendent Talley said Monday

Martinsville City Public Schools superintendent Zeb Talley said at a school board meeting Monday they plan to start bringing students back to in-person learning this spring. Until then, Talley said the school board will not consider beginning sports of any kind.
"It's a hard and fast rule," Talley said at Monday's meeting. "Once our students come back we will be able to entertain athletics."
Martinsville students have been doing full-time online learning the entire school year due to the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Talley said 40 percent of school districts across the state are still not participating in sports. According to a release from the Virginia High School League, as of January 28, 31 school divisions encompassing 72 schools across the state decided to not participate in winter sports. That number did not include Martinsville schools, as they never officially opted out of playing, but rather just delayed the start.
Even though Martinsville never officially opted out of the winter sports season, they were unable to play basketball or compete in wrestling or swim meets with the region tournaments beginning last week.
Talley said the school district is looking at March 8 as a possible time to bring back students at Clearview Early Childhood Center. Pre-K students will return to in-person learning first, followed by English Language Learners, then special needs students.
Talley described the return to the classroom as a "gradual process" and they will bring "additional grades back when safe to do so, but there is no timeline to do that."
April 15 is a target date for having students of all grade levels back in class, as per a request by Gov. Ralph Northam, but Talley did not commit to that date.
Talley said Monday the Virginia Department of Education has advised that no school system is to entertain re-opening athletics until "some students are back in school."
The first contests for the high school football season across the state are scheduled for February 22 under the VHSL's condensed sports schedule. Other fall sports - volleyball, cross country, and golf - are scheduled to begin practicing on Monday and playing games on March 1.
Region playoffs for football begin on April 7. The postseason for other winter sports will begin on April 12.
The first practices for all spring sports - soccer, baseball, softball, tennis, and outdoor track and field - will begin on April 12.