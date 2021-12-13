Dear Editor,

Thank you for sharing some great pictures of a historical night in Martinsville (Martinsville Seven gala) with your readers. I am honored and proud to have been a part of this event.

The Martinsville Seven Initiative did a great job planning this event! The venue (Baldwin Building), the food (roast beef/baked chicken) and the band (T. C. Carter Band) were all excellent choices. And the crowd, families all dressed up in their finest. It was indeed a historical night to remember.

My only disappointment was that they forgot to thank the person who made this Richmond press conference to pardon the Seven possible. Liz Ryan, who was not present, is president and CEO of Youth First Initiative, a non-profit organization based in northern Virginia that helps young black men get their prison terms reduced, worked 2 years to make this press conference happen. She did all the legwork. Every other effort was secondary. (I met five of these young men at the Richmond conference and they are responsible for creating the new color Seven poster.)

One last thought. Out of about 100 in attendance, only three were white. (Liz Ryan is white). American history, we all share the same chapters, good and bad. Peace.