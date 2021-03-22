Martinsville Speedway, Cook Out announce name for upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race

Martinsville Speedway and Cook Out announce a partnership on the entitlement of the track's spring NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on April 9.

Cook Out will also become the "Official Quick Service Restaurant" of Martinsville Speedway. The official name of the spring Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway will be the Cook Out 250.

“Cook Out has been serving fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes to NASCAR fans across the south for over 30 years, so we are proud to welcome them as an official partner of Martinsville Speedway,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “We look forward to Cook Out helping us fire up the NASCAR Xfinity Series over our spring race weekend.”

On Friday, April 9, the future stars of NASCAR will compete in the Cook Out 250 Xfinity Series race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. The race is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

The race will also be the first race in Xfinity’s Dash 4 Cash. The track last hosted a spring Xfinity Series race from 1982 to 1994. This will mark the first spring Xfinity Series race at Martinsville since 1994, and its first-ever at night.