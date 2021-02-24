Martinsville Speedway 'encouraged' by Gov. Northam's loosened COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday new loosened COVID-19 restrictions that will go into effect on March 1, which include allowing more spectators at outdoor sporting events.

Northam announced outdoor entertainment venues, including those for professional and college sports, can allow up to 1,000 spectators or 30 percent of the total capacity.

In a prepared statement, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said the track is "encouraged by today's announcement."

"We are grateful for Governor Ralph Northam and his administration’s leadership as we follow the state’s pathway to welcome limited fans back to Martinsville Speedway," Campbell's statement read.

Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host a NASCAR race weekend starting with a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on April 8, NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 9, and the NASCAR Cup Series on April 10.

Martinsville Speedway allowed 1,000 fans for each of the three NASCAR races the track hosted last October, and held a NASCAR Cup Series race last June without any fans in the stands.

Northam told reporters on Wednesday the 1,000 person cap for outdoor events could be lifted sometime in April.