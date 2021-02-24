Martinsville Speedway 'encouraged' by Gov. Northam's loosened COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Wednesday new loosened COVID-19 restrictions that will go into effect on March 1, which include allowing more spectators at outdoor sporting events.
Northam announced outdoor entertainment venues, including those for professional and college sports, can allow up to 1,000 spectators or 30 percent of the total capacity.
In a prepared statement, Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said the track is "encouraged by today's announcement."
"We are grateful for Governor Ralph Northam and his administration’s leadership as we follow the state’s pathway to welcome limited fans back to Martinsville Speedway," Campbell's statement read.
Martinsville Speedway is scheduled to host a NASCAR race weekend starting with a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on April 8, NASCAR Xfinity Series race on April 9, and the NASCAR Cup Series on April 10.
Martinsville Speedway allowed 1,000 fans for each of the three NASCAR races the track hosted last October, and held a NASCAR Cup Series race last June without any fans in the stands.
Northam told reporters on Wednesday the 1,000 person cap for outdoor events could be lifted sometime in April.
"We understand the importance of our role as venue operators, so we are working diligently to provide a safe race experience as we welcome back fans to our facility," Campbell added. "We look forward to continuing to support our community as a mass vaccination site as we take another step forward in getting Henry County back to regular life in the future.”
SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY ANNOUNCES SEASON OPENER FOLLOWING NORTHAM'S ANNOUCEMENT
Northam's announcement of increased spectators allowed for outdoor events opened the door for South Boston Speedway to open its 2021 racing season next month, the track said in a release.
South Boston announced it will host it's first race of the year on March 20. The track will hold its annual pre-season open practice a week before that date.
“We are very pleased with Governor Northam’s decision to ease the coronavirus restrictions,” South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice said in a release.
“It is exciting to know that we can open our season as scheduled and can welcome back the competitors and fans to South Boston Speedway. We have missed seeing everyone and have missed being able to hold events. We are looking forward to a great season.”
South Boston did not host a single race in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
Due to the limited capacities specified in Governor Northam’s announcement, the number of tickets to South Boston Speedway’s March 20 season-opening race will be limited. Ticket information will be announced by speedway officials in the near future.
South Boston Speedway will hold its annual Open Practice Day on Saturday, March 13. The open practice event will be held from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.