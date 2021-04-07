Martinsville Speedway hosts rain tire test, but NASCAR still a ways from using them in races

Martinsville Speedway hosted two separate tests last week, and while Speedway president Clay Campbell didn't watch one of them, the other he called "very encouraging."

The Speedway hosted a Next Gen car tests with all three manufacturers - Ford, Chevrolet, and Toyota - testing their cars that are scheduled to be run in the Cup Series next season.

"I didn't come down here. I was in my office the entire day," Campbell said. "I can tell you they sound different. I could tell that from my office."

On the following day, Martinsville hosted a rain tire test, which Campbell did watch. The tires aren't meant for racing in the rain, Campbell said, but rather meant for getting back to racing as quickly as possible after a rain. With the tires, the track won't have to use Air Titans and jet dryers for as long waiting for the track to be completely dry.

"The good thing about that is it opens up so many opportunities for us to continue a race without having to postponed it or have our fans sit in the grandstands for so long," Campbell said.

"With this tire the possibility is there to get back to racing much, much quicker. And everybody benefits from that. TV, the fans, NASCAR, us. It's just a good situation to be in."