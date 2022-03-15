Martinsville woman celebrates 100th birthday

With 100 years behind her, Mozelle Dalton can talk about the time it took two days to get between Ridgeway and Martinsville.

Dalton was born March 10, 1922, in Henry County to Moses and Mary Dalton, and now lives at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center. She attends church at Divine Faith Holiness Church on Fayette Street under Pastor Marshall Lee Wells Jr., she said.

Dalton has six children: Louise Prunty, Glendolia Price, Dorothy Gail Johnson, Rudolph Dalton, Ricardo Dalton, James Dalton and the late Betty Ruth Moyer. She has multiple nieces and nephews, around 15 grandchildren, five great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild who is 3.

She said she can always depend on her children and grandchildren and she loves them each. Dalton also added that her grandchildren all have something special about them.

Dalton started school when she was 7 years old and attended until the eighth grade, she said. She was 19 when she left school and started working at a furniture factory in Ridgeway.

At the time, Dalton would go see her mother every weekend for around 2 or 3 hours to help with anything she needed. That was a lot of travel for just a couple of hours worth of help — back then it took 2 days to get from Ridgeway to Martinsville, she said.

Around this time period, Martinsville was not like it is now, said Dalton. It was “torn down” and had to build itself up to look like it does now.

Dalton’s father was born in North Carolina, said Dalton, and had trouble getting his birth certificate because they weren’t given out in the state he was born in. She said that a big part of her life was watching and “paying attention” to what her father did and learning from it.

Party time

Dalton Celebrated her 100th birthday March 12 with a gathering at Stanleytown. In attendance were all of her children who could come and their families. Doctors and nurses from the Stanleytown staff attended as well.

Her room was covered in too many birthday cards to count, and she received an engraved snow globe from one of her cousins in Baltimore that her daughter Glendolia Price said was one of Dalton’s favorites.

“It felt like something just came over me,” said Dalton in reference to her party. “It was a blessing” for things to happen the way they did, she added.

Dalton’s son, James Dalton asked her, “Are you happy?” She looked at him and exclaimed, “Yeah!” in a joyful tone. She went on to say that she is “happy to still be around.”

