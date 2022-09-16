Martinsville YMCA dedicates bench in honor of local 'renaissance woman' Cari Zimmer

On Wednesday, friends and family of Martinsville’s Cari Zimmer met at one of her favorite places to dedicate a bench in her honor.

Zimmer passed away last October at the age of 64. She was known for her green thumb, planting flowers at various neighborhoods and businesses across Martinsville and Henry County. She also worked as a director of Activate for the Martinsville YMCA, oversaw aspects of the annual Smith River Fest, managed the Bike Barn, where people could borrow bikes to ride along the Dick & Willie Trail, and helped plan the Silverbell Trail, which connects to the Dick & Willie Passage in Martinsville.

Zimmer’s husband, Dr. Will Zimmer, called her “a renaissance woman,” at Wednesday’s ceremony. Other’s remembered her for her talents in gardening, cooking, graphic design, and marketing.

“There’s nothing she didn’t know how to do,” one friend remarked at the ceremony.

Brad Kinkema, CEO and Executive Director of the Martinsville YMCA, said they thought it was appropriate to dedicate a bench in Cari Zimmer’s memory at the Bike Barn, which Kinkema called “her baby.” The seat is also just a few steps away from the Dick & Willie Trail.

The bench was placed between two rose bushes, with another flower box around the corner of the building.

“I think that’s a little bit of Cari coming out in the flowers,” Kinkema said.

“These flowers look so good because of Cari,” said YMCA Accounts Manager Julie Lacy. “When I first planted them, I came back the next day, and guess what - half of them were eaten by a deer. I was very upset but she had taught me the stuff to use, so I sprayed it on there and they have not eaten them anymore and they’ve grown to be beautiful.”

Martinsville’s Silverbell Trail, located on the corner of Church and Oakdale Street, is a quarter-mile path Cari Zimmer previously called, “a beautiful place for people to have a quiet escape surrounded by woods right here in the heart of the city," she said in a 2014 Martinsville Bulletin article.

Will Zimmer said he recently saw young walkers on the trail looking at the animals and scenery.

“That’s exactly what Cari wanted to happen,” he said. “I can see her looking down and smiling at that.”