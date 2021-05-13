Martinsville's Devorra signs with PHCC soccer; PHCC's Hairston to run track at Ferrum

Martinsville High School senior Michael Devorra-Guerrero signed his letter of intent Thursday to play soccer at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall.

Devorra was part of a Bulldogs soccer team that broke a school record for wins in a season, going undefeated until the VHSL Class 2 semifinals in 2019. He was named First Team All-Region 2C and second team All-Piedmont District as a goalkeeper that season.

The Bulldogs didn’t play a soccer season during Devorra’s junior or senior years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s just really important that I get to play at the next level,” Devorra said at Thursday’s signing. “It means a lot to me after all the hard we’ve put in, my coaches and my parents.”

Devorra will be reunited with PHCC men’s soccer coach Brennan Murphy, who is also Devorra’s travel soccer coach with Piedmont Youth Soccer League.

“I just like that it’s (PHCC) local and I play with Coach Brennan a lot and I feel like I know his coaching,” Devorra said. “I’m used to this coaching style so I don’t think it’ll be much different of a playing style than I’m used to.”