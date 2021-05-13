Martinsville's Devorra signs with PHCC soccer; PHCC's Hairston to run track at Ferrum

Martinsville High School senior Michael Devorra-Guerrero signed his letter of intent Thursday to play soccer at Patrick Henry Community College in the fall.
Devorra was part of a Bulldogs soccer team that broke a school record for wins in a season, going undefeated until the VHSL Class 2 semifinals in 2019. He was named First Team All-Region 2C and second team All-Piedmont District as a goalkeeper that season.
The Bulldogs didn’t play a soccer season during Devorra’s junior or senior years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just really important that I get to play at the next level,” Devorra said at Thursday’s signing. “It means a lot to me after all the hard we’ve put in, my coaches and my parents.”
Devorra will be reunited with PHCC men’s soccer coach Brennan Murphy, who is also Devorra’s travel soccer coach with Piedmont Youth Soccer League.
“I just like that it’s (PHCC) local and I play with Coach Brennan a lot and I feel like I know his coaching,” Devorra said. “I’m used to this coaching style so I don’t think it’ll be much different of a playing style than I’m used to.”
Devorra said working with Murphy as well as Martinsville soccer coach Pete Scouras helped him “a lot” to get to this point.
“They pushed me to play better and trusted me in goal and I’ve had to prove to them that I was the one for the goal,” he said. “I’m hoping to get some playing time and continue my career.”
PHCC’s Hairston to run track at FerrumPatrick Henry Community College sophomore Jordan Hairston committed this week to run track and field at Ferrum College in the fall.
Hairston was a track standout at Magna Vista High School, where she had second place finishes at the Region 3D championship in 2018 in the 200 meter dash and as a member of the 4x100 meter relay team.
Hairston is a 2018 graduate of Magna Vista.
Hairston was a member of the first track team at PHCC, and is the first female athlete to transfer to a 4-year school from the Patriots track program.
Ferrum’s track team is competing in its first season this spring.