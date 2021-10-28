 Skip to main content
McAuliffe visits with Martinsville schools administrators
Martinsville schools administrators talked with gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe this week about education. With him are Cameron Cooper, principal of Patrick Henry Elementary; Sheilah Williams, director of Clearview Early Learning Center; Cynthia Tarpley, principal of Martinsville Middle; Renee Brown, principal of Albert Harris Elementary; school board Chair Donna Dillard; McAuliffe; Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley; Assistant Superintendent Angilee Downing; and Martinsville High Principal Aji Dixon.
