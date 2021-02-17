McDowell hopes team can build on Daytona 500 win

FRM now has its first playoff berth in team history. More important, crew chief Drew Blickensderfer has 25 weeks to prepare for the championship rounds. He can overhaul his strategy to fixate less on decent finishes and instead aggressively chase stage points and victories in hopes of a deeper playoff run.

“All that matters right now is winning the stage or winning the race for us,” Blickensderfer said. "In the past, if you’re running at Pocono and you’re running seventh or eighth like we were last year, we were super happy to finish there.

"But right now seventh or eighth doesn’t do any better for us than 15th. So why not take a gamble and see if you can either steal another (win) or you can put yourself up in position to at least get some more points.”

McDowell will have a different approach to racing the rest of this season. He certainly wants to win more races, but he's got his Daytona 500 trophy now and can focus on helping FRM's growth.

“I think that you always have the fire, and when you win, that fire gets deeper. But we all know that’s not an every week thing for us and our race team right now,” McDowell said. "We know that on 26 of the racetracks, we’ll be happy to be in that top 10.

“I think this definitely gives us a lot of confidence. You always want more, but I am so thankful that I am not going to go my entire Cup career without a win. It’s such a relief to know that I won’t go 400 starts without a win. I’ve always said I want one, and I’ve got one now and obviously we want two, right?”