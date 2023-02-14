The Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) board was recognized by the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA), and the board recognized its clerk and deputy clerk.

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Zeb Talley presented MCPS board members Donna Dillard, Yvonne Givens and Michael Williamson with certificates for School Board Appreciation Month at the regular February school board meeting on Monday in Martinsville city council chambers.

Board member Tony Jones was present virtually and board member Jim Woods was not present.

The theme this year is “Rising to the Challenge,” and Talley said that the MCPS constantly meets any challenge that arises both for the students and the community.

The board received multiple gift bags and gift baskets that came from students in the schools in the MCPS division.

MCPS School Board Clerk Yani Smith and MCPS Deputy School Board Clerk Jill Collins were awarded gifts and certificates for School Board Clerk Appreciation week.

“You not only take care of us [the school board], you take care of Dr. Talley too and our local schools,” Dillard said.

In other matters:

The board approved a personnel report. At the January meeting a personnel report hired: Jazma Scott as federal funding and record retention specialist, Miracle McCall as behavioral intervention specialist, Tara Martin as STEM teacher and Mary Ashbrook as substitute teacher.

Ebony Allen spoke to the board about Dreamz Foundation, an organization with the mission to develop and enhance youth sports with training. Its website is dreamz4sports.com.

Martinsville Middle School (MMS) Principal Ama Waller spoke to the board about the field trips that MCPS students will take to the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) museum this month.

Martinsville High School (MHS) Social Studies Teacher Dr. Heather Tolbut said this year’s prom will be on April 22 from 8 p.m. to midnight in the MHS commons area, and the theme is "Masquerade Ball."

Dillard nominated Tau Omicron Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc and Piedmont Arts to the "Business Honor Roll," and the board unanimously approved.

The board unanimously approved the FY 2024 calendar and a consideration of policies.

Talley and MCPS Executive Director of Administrative Services Travis Clemmons gave the third budget read-through with no changes from the first reading at the January board meeting at $25,758,772 in total anticipated funds.

MCPS Communications & Community Outreach Coordinator Callie Hietala announced that the new school website is projected to be ready by March 1 and the school app is live now to make changes but will be ready soon for use.

Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

Feb. 20: Teacher Work day/student holiday

Feb. 27- March 3: Read across America week

March 7 & 8: Fast Track trade show

March 13: Regular school board meeting

April 13: Regular school board meeting