MCPS holds Big M luncheon

Martinsville High School honored its students who have maintained a 3.7 or above grade point average and their most influential teachers at the Big M luncheon at the Dutch Inn in Collinsville on Thursday.

Students and their family were welcomed at the Dutch Inn for a buffet lunch and then were brought up to the podium one at a time to speak about the teacher who was most influential during their time in school. They then presented that teacher with a Big M trophy.

Assir Manahya Byers chose Mumia Abu Deyali and said “he was real with me, and I appreciate that.” Byers’ speech was broken by tears, and when she finished she hugged Deyali and gave him his trophy.

Dylan James Cochran, who will attend Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) after graduation, chose Martinsville High School (MHS) English teacher Kathy Harned. “She’s very personable. She treats us like adults,” Cochran said. “She’s like a student but also a teacher.”

“I chose Coach Martin because no teacher or coach will ever push me the way he did,” JaMere Eggleston Smith said about Bobby Martin, health and PE teacher at MHS.

Lorianna Simone Elliot, who will attend Longwood University after graduation, chose MHS art teacher Alisha Bennett. “She’s someone who also inspires me to be creative and be myself, and I just really appreciate that,” Elliott said.

Michael Caleb Gilbert, who will attend P&HCC after graduation, chose Robin Fletcher because “she really inspired me to always stand up for what you believe in, and she also inspired me to become a teacher.”

“Four years ago I don’t think I would have wanted to go into music … thank you Mr. Joyce,” said Ashton Blake Hairston, who will attend P&HCC after graduation, said about MHS Band Director Brian Joyce.

Lauren Elizabeth Hruza, who will attend University of Virginia after graduation, also chose Joyce as her influential teacher. She said he “and the band program made me have confidence in my abilities, which four years ago I did not … He was really important and taught me that making mistakes is okay.”

“I’d like to thank Ms. Porter for being my most influential teacher,” said Alfonso Lara Alvarado, who will attend Longwood University after graduation, about MHS CTE teacher Britney Porter. “She’s been somebody who has been able to put up with me … she’s just a really good person and I really do appreciate her as a teacher and just as a person.”

Taiona Breasia Martin, who will attend P&HCC after graduation, also chose Porter because, she said, “she’s just really nice. She’s easy to talk to and very understanding.”

MMS Assistant Principal Ama Waller “has been there for me since I don’t know how long and has always guided me and given me great advice,” said Akayla Kiera Penn, who will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

Nytera Kelis Penn, who will attend Virginia Commonwealth University, chose MHS CTE teacher Will Freeland as her most influential teacher. “I chose Mr. Freeland because I admire that he can always be himself and he shows me to be myself … and I feel that he’s very comforting to talk to. I can always come to him,” Penn said.

“You know I recently had some that challenged us and told us that ‘What do you do for your students,’ ‘Do you reach out to them at all.’ I wish they could have been here today,” said MHS Assistant Principal Clarence Simington.

The full list of honored students is: William Tucker Lee Agee, Patrick Elton Ashby, Savannah Arlene Brown, Assir Manahya Byers, Dylan James Cochran, JaMere Eggleston Smith, Lorianna Simone Elliott, Assyria Reana Flowers, Michael Caleb Gilbert, Ashton Blake Hairston, Lauren Elizabeth Hruza, Alfonso Lara Alvarado, Taiona Breasia Martin, Akayla Kiara Penn, Nytera Kelis Penn, Logan McLain Smith, Bryson Tyler Stokes, Sidney Tuyet Tran, Onyinye Jane Ugbomah-Otunuya and Michael Bayse Walker.

The honored teacher list is: John Allen, Alisha Bennett, Mumia Abu Deyali, Robin Fletcher, Will Freeland, Kathy Harned, Shauna Hines, Brian Joyce, Brian Lane, Bobby Martin, Britney Porter and Ama Waller.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

