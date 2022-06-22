Melungeon Historical Association event

The Melungeon Heritage Association Union will hold events in Martinsville Friday and Saturday.

It will start with a historical walk at Mayo River State Park from 10 a.m. until noon. After the walk, the group will break for lunch until 2 p.m.

At 2 p.m., check-in for an author event will begin at the Parish House at 311 E. Church St. The event will feature 11 authors: Scott Withrow, Dr. Melissa Carver, Paul Johnson, Dr. Terry Mullins, Beverly Scarlett, DruAnna Williams Overbay, Jake Richards, LaTonya Beatty, Scott Dawson, Dr. Arwin Smallwood and Darlene Nixon.

The author event will run until 4 p.m., after which the group will break for dinner until 6 p.m., and then there will be a members-only dessert reception until 8 p.m.

A lecture series will be held Saturday at the Virginia Natural History Museum. Check-in will be at 9:30 a.m., and the welcome and introduction for the event will begin at 10 a.m. At 10:10 a.m., the first lecturer will be Aminah Ghaffar.

Ghaffar’s presentation is titled “Culture, Identity, and Overcoming Internal Conflict,” and she will discuss the history and origins of the Lumbee tribe of North Carolina while also highlighting the similarities the Lumbee have with Melungeon identity.

Her presentation will be followed by three other lectures by Founder and Executive Director of the Afro-Amerindian Research and Cultural Center Steven Gayle, Founder of the Appalachian African-American Cultural Center Ron Carson and Staff Archeologist and Historic Cemetery Specialist at the North Carolina Office of State Archeology Melissa Timo. All of the three other speakers will speak about their organizations with and the connection they have with Melungeons or people with mixed ancestry.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.