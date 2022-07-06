 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meyer: Every moment is precious

To the editor:

An angel lives on my street. He delivers papers to the doors of neighbors. He baits the mouse traps for the squeamish, even checking on and emptying them during neighbors’ vacations. He has been known to use his chain saw to chop up fallen limbs and then removes the wood sometimes before a property owner is fully aware of the storm damage. He makes weekly trips to the green boxes always loaded with garbage from his neighbors as well as his own. He shares the bounty from his garden, giving residents a taste of fresh vegetables for their dinners. He always refuses monetary compensation, but neighbors gifted him with baked good, paper products and gift certificates. Yet, it was always apparent that a smile and a hug was all he needed.

The angel who lives on my street is now dealing with a diagnosis of cancer. Like so many of his fellow residents and friends, his time is limited by a disease that can cut precious hours, days, and months from his life.

During an office visit, my husband found a poem, author unknown, in the literature center in his oncologist’s waiting room. He took a copy, which I read at his funeral. Perhaps these simple words can provide some comfort to the the angel and his family and many friends along with other cancer patients and their loved ones.

What cancer cannot do

Cancer is so limited…

It cannot cripple love,

It cannot shatter hope,

It cannot corrode faith,

It cannot destroy peace,

It cannot kill friendship,

It cannot suppress memories,

It cannot silence courage,

It cannot invade the soul,

lt cannot steal eternal life,

It cannot conquer the Spirit.

An angel lives on my street. His every moment is precious to people who love him.

Carol Meyer

Ridgeway

