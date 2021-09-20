MHC Heritage Center and Museum program by Jarred Marlowe gives history of the Hairston houses

Thomas Day, a free African-American from Milton, N.C., created most of the woodwork for the Hairston houses, Marlowe said.

Many of the design elements in the Hairston homes had “no architectural value,” he said. They did not serve structural purposes but rather were used for their looks. The houses also used a lot of borrowing from different architectural styles.

The front and rear entrances look the same on many of the Hairston houses, like Monticello.

The Beaver Creek Plantation house, on King’s Mountain Road across from King’s Grant and next to Norris Funeral Services, is one of the first images to pop up in any internet search of Henry County, he said. It was built in 1776 by George Hairston and now is owned by Carter Bank and Trust.

There is a reason you come across so many pictures and mentions of that house: “The Hairston family history is engrained on this area,” he said. However, it is but one of several notable Hairston houses in the area.

The Beaver Creek Plantation house, originally a traditional farmhouse, burned down and was rebuilt from virgin oak in three separate sections.