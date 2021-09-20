MHC Heritage Center and Museum program by Jarred Marlowe gives history of the Hairston houses

The cultural impact of the Hairston family and the enslaved people who lived and worked on the Hairston properties is still felt today with the one-of-a-kind architecture of area historical houses.
Jarred Marlowe talked about those houses during his program, “The Hairston Family Homes – Exploring 18th and 19th Century Architecture in Southern Virginia and North Carolina,” Sunday at the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum, in the former Henry County courthouse.
The 28-year-old Collinsville resident is a history graduate of Virginia Military Institute and the first vice president of the Col. George Waller Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution.
Marlowe said he spent the past year researching the Hairston family and the various buildings built by the people enslaved by them. He and his wife, Meghan, trekked through overgrown wooded areas and attempted to capture images of many of these historical structures before nature reclaims them.
The couple “did not want to trespass or go anywhere illegally because in some of these places that could have meant gunshots,” he said.
The Hairston family “owned more slaves than most people in this country, and a lot of what you’ll see today was built by those slaves.
“I personally think slavery is an evil institution,” he said, but the legacy of the houses “is a true testament to how amazing their craftsmanship was.”
Thomas Day, a free African-American from Milton, N.C., created most of the woodwork for the Hairston houses, Marlowe said.
Many of the design elements in the Hairston homes had “no architectural value,” he said. They did not serve structural purposes but rather were used for their looks. The houses also used a lot of borrowing from different architectural styles.
The front and rear entrances look the same on many of the Hairston houses, like Monticello.
The Beaver Creek Plantation house, on King’s Mountain Road across from King’s Grant and next to Norris Funeral Services, is one of the first images to pop up in any internet search of Henry County, he said. It was built in 1776 by George Hairston and now is owned by Carter Bank and Trust.
There is a reason you come across so many pictures and mentions of that house: “The Hairston family history is engrained on this area,” he said. However, it is but one of several notable Hairston houses in the area.
The Beaver Creek Plantation house, originally a traditional farmhouse, burned down and was rebuilt from virgin oak in three separate sections.
The Marrowbone house, where Magna Vista High School sits today, “has passed through six generations of Hairstons and is the oldest frame house in the county,” he said.
The Henry County Courthouse was built on 50 acres of land donated by the Hairstons, he said.
Chatmoss Country Club sits on the site where the Chatmoss House, another Hairston property, had burned down.
The Hairston Iron Factory now “sits under Philpott Lake,” said Marlowe.
The Hordsville house, near Stanleytown, was the last house occupied by the original Hairston family in this area.
Oak Hill House, in Pittsylvania County, had its own train station. It was built in 1825 by Samuel Hairston, who was known as the richest man in Virginia and “most likely was the richest man in America.”
The Windsor house, also in Pittsylvania County, Marlowe said, had everything imported and “had a bell system for the servants and each room had a different bell tone.”
Sauratown house, in Stokes County, N.C., was the first Hairston house built in North Carolina, on a 14,000-acre plantation. It was “actually two separate houses put into one. … The home is known for its “very ornate woodwork,” said Marlowe.
The Cooleemee house in Davie County, N.C., built in the shape of a cross, is a “frame house encased with brick and plaster.” Marlowe said the brick and plaster serves no structural purpose. The interior is filled with Thomas Day’s work and leopard stone. “There are only two places in the world you can find leopard stone, Japan and Cooleemee,” he said.
The Berry Hill house in North Carolina was gifted to the Hairstons. The original structure had three additions built on. “None of these additions look the same, and they are all connected by these weird hallways,” he said.
“We see the decline of the Hairstons kind of coincides with the decline of slavery. The Hairstons never really adapted with the times. When industry came in they just kind of dissipate,” Marlow said.
“I think that all history needs to be preserved whether it’s good or bad because it tells a story. … In a few generations a lot of these places will probably be gone,” he said.
“I challenge you to find some aspect of local history. … Learn all you can about it and preserve it for future generations.”
