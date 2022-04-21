Editor's Note: Michelle Singletary is filling in for Washington Post columnist Kathleen Parker, who has not written a column for this week.

WASHINGTON - With hours to go before Monday's midnight tax filing deadline, the IRS online account system was down, so a message was posted for users that said: "We're sorry, due to incresed traffic, this service may be temporarily unavailable."

And no, that wasn't my typo for the word increased. The note to taxpayers misspelled increased. I'm assuming someone was so rushed to type the notification that they inevitably introduced an error, providing a metaphor for the way we taxpayers feel -- overwhelmed, frustrated and mad as hell.

That typo symbolized a U.S. tax filing system that is faulty, with a weary staff shouldering an enormous workload.

People pay to get their tax returns prepared because the 1040 form -- and most IRS schedules and forms -- are incomprehensible to a normal person. You can't easily reach a live person at the IRS to ask even the most basic question. Millions of returns are stuck in a backlog, fueling the wrath of folks akin to those in torment in the fifth circle of hell in Dante's "Inferno."

Why wouldn't the IRS have enough capacity to handle last-minute inquiries from taxpayers trying to find the information they need to file their returns?

People were redirected to another system to make tax payments, with a warning that if they couldn't use the IRS online payment system, they were still responsible for getting their payments in on time.

What, by carrier pigeon?

In the past, many U.S. Postal Service offices around the country were open until midnight on the April deadline, with staff sometimes lined up outside to take and postmark tax returns from people who didn't need to leave their vehicles. How many folks greeted with that online message about timely payments just gave up and didn't file or pay?

Google Trends reported that the top search on tax day each year is: "How do I file for a tax extension?"

Of course there was going to be increased traffic on the big day, which is something the agency should be able to plan for to avoid disruptions in access. And it's not just procrastinators trying to look at their accounts. I've heard from dozens of readers who were having trouble e-filing leading up to the April 18 deadline. Many people said they tried to use their IRS online account to double-check their 2020 adjusted gross income, so they could file electronically.

The tales of woe from taxpayers were abundant.

"I just received a bill from the IRS for my 2020 tax return, it took them almost a year to process it," wrote Di Quynn Reno from Queenstown, Md. "The calculations of my original return were incorrect, therefore I owe approximately $250."

Here's the absurdity of the bill this taxpayer received: "They are charging me interest as they consider it a late payment."

Another reader emailed me in frustration: "Why doesn't the IRS's system work, Commissioner? Why doesn't it work?"

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig posted a message to taxpayers on April 18.

It was sobering.

"Millions of returns are awaiting processing, and billions in refunds are still to be distributed," Rettig wrote. "This has been a season of frustration for many people, including those still waiting for us to process their tax returns from last year, those who filed amended returns, those who face delays and those who tried calling our phone lines and faced long wait times -- if they could get through at all. This is frustrating for all of us at the IRS as well."

In large part, Rettig blamed the agency's insufficient budget.

"Unfortunately, our already scant resources are stretched thin -- and consistent underfunding has significantly hindered the service we're able to provide," he said. "Over the course of the last decade, the IRS' budget fell more than 15 percent in real terms."

It's not just about the budget deficiency. The problem starts with the entire IRS filing system, which is so impenetrable that millions of Americans feel like they have no choice but to use paid tax software to file their returns.

But what if the IRS started the filing process for you?

"Every year when your W-2s and 1099s come in the mail, your employer has already sent a copy to the government," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said in a video tweet about the tax prep industry posted days before the tax deadline. "So it's no secret. The government already knows how much you make before you file your taxes. So instead of you doing all the scrambling and calculating and late nights in April, the IRS could just send you a pre-filled out tax form based on information they already have."

Warren says people could just confirm the information and then send the tax form back.

Easy, right?

But not as lucrative for the companies who profit handsomely from the complexity of the U.S. tax filing system.

Marian Wiggins of Alexandria, Va., filed a paper return this year on purpose. It's her way to protest that she has to pay to file electronically.

If your household adjusted gross income was $73,000 or less last year, you are eligible for the IRS Free File program, which is a public-private partnership between the agency and tax preparation and filing software companies.

"My household income is over the threshold for 'free filing,' " Wiggins wrote. "This is a ridiculous sham in the name of capitalism. If free electronic filing were available to all, you would cut paper filing by a significant margin. But for now, I use a stamp and USPS."

The IRS has rudimentary Free File Fillable Forms that perform basic math calculations. People can use it to e-file at no cost, but it's extremely limited, with no software support to make it useful to most taxpayers.

If there was ever a time to push better free filing for all, it's now. Yes, covid-related issues pushed an already broken system to the brink, but the commercialization of tax preparation is a circle of hell from which we need salvation.

