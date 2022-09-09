Tags
Unwilling to go quietly, Williams staved off five match points to prolong the three-hours-plus proceeding expected to be the last match of her transcendent tennis career. See photo highlights.
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in the death of a child. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. Saturda…
A North Carolina man, crossing Virginia Avenue Saturday night, was struck and killed by an automobile.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
From Jesse D. Cahill to Ray Garrett of Bassett: about 1.5 acres west and northeast of Dunbrook Drive, $5,000From Alan L. McGregor to Carmen Al…
Road construction crews are literally moving a mountain in Patrick County.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
The Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is requesting the public's assistance in locating Caleb Jordan Dillard, 24, who reportedly was last seen on Friday. He was reported missing by a family member on Sunday.
Four vehicles were damaged by a fifth car Friday afternoon, but no one was injured.
In his century on earth, Leonard Hairston has been part of major events which shaped both the world and Southside Virginia.
