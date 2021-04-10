More rain delays Saturday scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race

Thunderstorms and rain showers threatened the area around the track throughout the afternoon on Friday, and lightning strikes in the area forced the speedway to shutdown the track for a while and stop inspection on cars in the infield.

When the Xfinity Series race went green just before 9:30 p.m., defending Xfinity Series race winner at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton, was the pole sitter next to Justin Allgaier on the front row. Burton, Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, and Noah Gragson will compete for the Dash 4 Cash, an extra incentive that gives $100,000 to the driver among those four who finishes the highest.

The first caution of the night came out just five laps into the race on a spin by Jade Buford before Turns 1 and 2. Buford started the race 30th.

Burton remained out front ahead of Allgaier on the restart on Lap 10.

Allmendinger faced trouble early when he got a flat and was forced to pit under green. He was two laps down when a competition caution came out on Lap 25.

A tap into the back of Michael Annett sent the No. 1 car spinning in Turn 1, bringing out a caution with about 10 laps to go in Stage 1. On the restart, Noah Gragson was up front and chose the inside lane, with Austin Cindric choosing the outside up front.