More rain delays Saturday scheduled NASCAR Cup Series race

After Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway was delayed for several hours, déjà vu hit for fans and drivers at the track Saturday.
Rain in the area that began just before 6 p.m. turned into a downpour at about 7:15 p.m., just 15 minutes before the scheduled start of Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. The race was delayed as dryers hit the track trying to make it raceable.
As of press time on Saturday, the race was still in a rain delay. See www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/Sports for the latest.
Saturday’s was to be the Cup Series first race run under the lights with fans in the stands at Martinsville Speedway. The Cup Series ran a night race at the track last June, but fans were unable to attend amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The track was allowed to have a 30 percent capacity for Saturday’s race. They did not disclose how many tickets were sold.
After a lengthy weather delay Friday night, Martinsville Speedway officials officially postponed the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 race until Sunday at noon. Ninety-one laps of the race were completed Friday night before rain hit around 9:30 p.m. Jet driers tried several times to get the track dry, only for rain to finally set in, forcing a postponement around 12:30 a.m.
Thunderstorms and rain showers threatened the area around the track throughout the afternoon on Friday, and lightning strikes in the area forced the speedway to shutdown the track for a while and stop inspection on cars in the infield.
When the Xfinity Series race went green just before 9:30 p.m., defending Xfinity Series race winner at Martinsville Speedway, Harrison Burton, was the pole sitter next to Justin Allgaier on the front row. Burton, Allgaier, AJ Allmendinger, and Noah Gragson will compete for the Dash 4 Cash, an extra incentive that gives $100,000 to the driver among those four who finishes the highest.
The first caution of the night came out just five laps into the race on a spin by Jade Buford before Turns 1 and 2. Buford started the race 30th.
Burton remained out front ahead of Allgaier on the restart on Lap 10.
Allmendinger faced trouble early when he got a flat and was forced to pit under green. He was two laps down when a competition caution came out on Lap 25.
A tap into the back of Michael Annett sent the No. 1 car spinning in Turn 1, bringing out a caution with about 10 laps to go in Stage 1. On the restart, Noah Gragson was up front and chose the inside lane, with Austin Cindric choosing the outside up front.
The green flag waved with five laps left in the stage, and Gragson’s choice of the inside worked as he was able to put ahead to car length’s lead over Cindric.
On Lap 58, Riley Herbst was hit in the back and spun into Myatt Snider before going all the way around and bringing Alex Labbe with him.
Stage 1 ended under caution on Lap 60,with Gragson taking the stage win. He was followed by Austin Cindric, Justin Haley, Ty Gibbs, and Virginia’s Brandon Brown in the top 5.
Following the caution at the end of the stage, Brett Moffitt started out front after opting to not take new tires during the break.
Josh Berry, who is driving part-time this season for Jr. Motorsports and is the defending ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race winner at Martinsville Speedway, took the lead after passing Brandon Jones about 10 laps into the green flag run after the restart. It was the first time the 30-year-old Berry ever led a lap in the Xfinity Series.
Berry and Jones battled for the lead with Jones retaking it on Lap 90 just before the caution came out for another rain delay. Cars are on pit road with covers as a heavy rain comes down.
Racing will resume on Sunday on Lap 91 of 250 scheduled.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com