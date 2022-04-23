Morgan Smith

Magna Vista High School senior

Hometown – Ridgeway

Favorite sports team – “I love the North Carolina Tar Heels, but now it’s changed because I’m going to UVa, so now my favorite team has got to be UVa anything.

Favorite athletes – Carli Lloyd (US women’s soccer team) and Jordan Larson (US women’s volleyball team

Pregame ritual – “I always listen to music. There’s not really one particular song or anything, but I always do listen to music to kind of get me into game mode.

“The team as a whole always dances to ‘Cotton Eyed Joe’ before we play that day. That started my freshman year. I’m not exactly sure how it started but we’ve been doing that ever since.”

Favorite pregame meal – Chicken alfredo

Most proud sports accomplishment – Being named first team all-region and honorable mention all-state for volleyball this past season.

“Being a short outside-hitter, you’re usually not as successful being shorter on the front row, so I think just getting recognition for that is a great accomplishment.”