Mount Airy man charged in shooting incident in Patrick County

A Mount Airy, North Carolina, man is in a Surry County, North Carolina, jail awaiting extradition on charges in Patrick County.

Keith Samuel Gunter, 59, was arrested Thursday afternoon following a report at 12:20 p.m. of a shooting that occurred on Chestnut Street in Stuart, a Patrick County Sheriff's Office release stated.

A person allegedly shot at and struck a residence while it was occupied by three people and then fled in a vehicle. Later that same day the Surry County Sheriff's Office arrested Gunter on a probation violation charge, the release stated.

Gunter has now been charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and is awaiting extradition on that charge, Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith said in the release. 

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

