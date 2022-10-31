Mountain Hearts plays with Carly Pearce

Country Music Awards and Academy of Country Music Female Artist and Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce invited Mountain Heart to play at the historic Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 27.

Mountain Heart member Josh Shilling is a Martinsville native and their latest album, Soul Searching, started off the show. Shilling began playing piano at the age of 7 and at 17 he graduated from high school a year early to pursue music.

His career took off from there and in 2007 Mountain Heart made an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. They have now played at that location over 130 times and shared stages with Lynyrd Skynyrd in 2008, opened for The Marshall Tucker Band, The Avett Brothers, Levon Helm and more.

On this occasion Mountain Heart got to play not only with Pearce but also with Ronnie Dunn from Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood and more.

“We also got to deliver our music and energy to thousands of new Mountain Heart fans who were primarily mainstream country fans,” Shilling said by email. “They were clapping, stomping, and definitely on board with us immediately. Our set went amazingly and led up to intermission.”

During Pearce’s set, she brought up her guests, including Mountain Heart, and they all sang acoustic around one microphone. They covered classic bluegrass and country songs like “Drivin’ Nails in My Coffin” and added in harmonies and instrumental solos.

A video of the performance can be found at https://youtu.be/VarHspqpT54.