Mrs. Kitty

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile c…
A Henry County Grand Jury indicted an Axton man on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Residents in the 500 block of Mulberry Road and adjoining streets were without power Saturday night when a vehicle ran off the road and struck…
The Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified the person who died in a place crash that took off from the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer.
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
A father and son were stabbed in the parking lot of the Patrick Henry Mall by another family member on Friday.
What has happened to the creators and risk-takers among us?
An Axton man is in jail after cutting a Martinsville woman’s throat so severely she nearly bled to death.
The City says that if Martinsville reverts from a city to a town, the Martinsville school system would cease to exist — but the School Board d…
A preliminary investigation indicates that a bass boat and an aluminum jon boat collided during a fishing tournament.
