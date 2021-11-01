Music in the Box to be new music concerts series in Martinsville

With the Rives Theatre gone, the Black Box Theatre is about to take its place.

TheatreWorks Community Players (TWCP) and the MovetoMartinsville group are partnering to bring a lineup of regionally acclaimed musicians to the TWCP's Black Box Theatre in uptown Martinsville.

The new venture is called Music in the Box.

The lineup of musicians and dates will be announced at a later date in the Bulletin, on movetomartinsvilleva.com (where you can buy tickets) and MovetoMartinsville on Facebook.

“When Dean Johnston [of MovetoMartinsville] approached us about this opportunity, we really saw it as a good idea – something that would benefit a lot of people in our community," stated TWCP president Brad Draper in a press release. "When we’re not doing a show, the theater building often sits empty. Why not use it?”

Generally, the TheatreWorks stage is for programs produced by local talent. Through Music in the Box, TheatreWorks will now provide space for entertainers from outside the region to perform between its regular programs.