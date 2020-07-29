A look at how the pandemic impacts the community's most vulnerable people

Once the pandemic restrictions are behind us and life goes mostly back to normal, there’s going to be a lot of catching up with the vulnerable populations.

That seems to be the assessment of experts who help people with troubled home lives.

Ridgeway OB-GYN Dr. Makunda Abdul-Mbacke warns that the fabled pandemic baby boom is real – to teenage mothers, no less.

Ricky Walker, interim director of Court-Appointed Youth Advocates/FOCUS on Youth and the director of operations for ANCHOR Commission, said more kids will need more help through the court systems.

And Shawan Barr, executive director of Southside Survivors Response Center, warned that once the boon of the government’s extra financial assistance comes to an end, some families will have a hard time dealing with the end of the government’s extra financial assistance.

-

Kids through court

CASA volunteers are advocates for children who are affected by their families’ court cases. They interview the families and children; work with social services and the guardian ad litem “to figure out what is the best course of action for this child” and make court appearances. Each case requires about 15 to 20 hours of time.

“We stand by and be that voice for the child and the family that may be from an underserved population,” Walker said. The agency has been helping about 18 children lately, he added.

The lockdown “has had a tremendous effect in the way that we do things,” he said.

CASA volunteers normally make home visits to check on the children they represent and their families. Since the pandemic, many volunteers are conducing “virtual visits,” while those who feel comfortable visiting in homes do so with personal protective equipment, such as gloves, masks and hand sanitizers, provided by the agency.