The coronavirus outbreak in Patrick County continues to grow, as five new cases were identified Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health. Henry County had 24 new cases and Martinsville, six; and Franklin County's number is at 146.
That brings Patrick's total COVID-19 cases to 104, with 17 people hospitalized and three dead.
The source of the outbreak has been identified as the skilled nursing facility Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. On July 19, as the first cases were being identified there, Patrick County had 57 identified cases.
That makes 47 new cases in Patrick County since the outbreak has been identified there. Figures released by the VDH do not specify which or how many cases are directly related to the outbreak, and a spokesperson for Blue Ridge said on Monday that the facility's administration does not know how many cases they have there.
The Patrick County numbers reflect two more people hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday.
Henry County has a reported 458 cases, with 50 hospitalizations and five deaths. That's 24 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, and four more people hospitalized.
Martinsville has 155 cases, with 21 hospitalized and two dead. That is six new cases since Monday.
Franklin County has 146 cases, with eight hospitalized and one dead.
Taking population size into account, Martinsville has been the hardest hit in the region– at nearly double the rate of infection than in Henry County and above that of Patrick County. Patrick County and Martinsville have a much higher death rate than Henry County.
In a ratio comparison of cases per 100,000 population, Patrick has 589 cases with 96 hospitalizations and 17 deaths, but is on the fast track toward catching up with its neighbors.
Comparing with cases per 100,000, Henry County has 899 cases, 98 hospitalizations and 10 deaths.
And in the cases-per-100,000 comparison, Martinsville takes the lead with a rate of 1,201 cases, or 1% of the population, with 163 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Meanwhile, Franklin County remains a relative oasis, with a rate of 260 cases, eight hospitalizations and one death per 100,000 population.
Comparing to neighbors to the west, Pittsylvania County has 292 cases, with 24 people hospitalized and two dead, making a rate per 100,000 population of 279 cases, 39 hospitalizations and three dead.
Across Virginia, a total of 86,994 cases have been reported as of Tuesday morning, with 7,868 hospitalizations and 2,095 total deaths.
The United States now has 4.21 million confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, and 146,331 people have died of COVID-19.
Around the world, there have been 16.3 million confirmed cases, with 650,069 deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.