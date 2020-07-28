The coronavirus outbreak in Patrick County continues to grow, as five new cases were identified Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health. Henry County had 24 new cases and Martinsville, six; and Franklin County's number is at 146.

That brings Patrick's total COVID-19 cases to 104, with 17 people hospitalized and three dead.

The source of the outbreak has been identified as the skilled nursing facility Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. On July 19, as the first cases were being identified there, Patrick County had 57 identified cases.

That makes 47 new cases in Patrick County since the outbreak has been identified there. Figures released by the VDH do not specify which or how many cases are directly related to the outbreak, and a spokesperson for Blue Ridge said on Monday that the facility's administration does not know how many cases they have there.

The Patrick County numbers reflect two more people hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday.

Henry County has a reported 458 cases, with 50 hospitalizations and five deaths. That's 24 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, and four more people hospitalized.

Martinsville has 155 cases, with 21 hospitalized and two dead. That is six new cases since Monday.

Franklin County has 146 cases, with eight hospitalized and one dead.

Taking population size into account, Martinsville has been the hardest hit in the region– at nearly double the rate of infection than in Henry County and above that of Patrick County. Patrick County and Martinsville have a much higher death rate than Henry County.