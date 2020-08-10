First day at school during a pandemic is a different world

Martinsville and Henry County students started back to school on Monday – from the comforts of their own homes.
Their excitement of seeing friends and classmates once again was muted, as the closest to socialization they got was seeing each other’s images in little rectangles over online video-conferencing platforms.
Their teachers sent them information by email on how to sign in to video-conference calls. Once a student signs in, he can see the teacher and other students, and they can talk with each other.
“Today was awesome, because it was the first time I got to see a lot of” the kids since March, said Patrick Henry Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Katie Dowling.
On the video conference, “some of them were really excited, and some of them were a little more reserved.” She talked with the quieter children individually afterward.
The morning video conference is “literally just a time for us to talk to each other, catch up, have that social-emotional piece with them and each other. It’s important for kids to talk to kids,” she said.
To break the ice, she had the students “share our feelings about coming out and tell the best thing that happened to us since March,” she said.
In the afternoon, after lunch and “specials” (art, music, etc.), Dowling holds another session for a smaller group of kids. This allows for extra help as it gives the kids interaction with each other, including with group projects. Each student will take part in at least one small-group video conference each week.
She and her other team teachers have instructional videos posted with lessons and tasks for the week.
Amanda Johnson is the librarian for Meadow View Elementary School. She said that she’ll see students once a week. She has a weekly lesson loaded onto the Canvas internet schooling program. “There are instructional videos, videos of me reading stories and directions for fun activities like coding,” she said.
For the first day of school, “I have been glad to see many smiling faces as they posted their video instructions using the Flipgrid app. I know they are excited to watch each other’s videos,” the librarian said.
For Martinsville Middle School, all sixth-graders were to meet on Zoom with their teachers for an orientation, said math teacher Rebecca Vernon. Around 108 were involved in the meeting, which lasted from 9 to 11:30 a.m.: about 10 teachers, she estimated, and about 108 of the 140 enrolled students.
Teachers taught students how to use the various features of Zoom, and how to create a virtual background using PowerPoint. They broke into small groups sessions called “breakout rooms.” Teachers also taught the students how to use Office 365, which includes email and PowerPoint, and gets them into the Unified Classroom virtual learning program.
Then teachers spent the afternoon contacting students who had not participated, and coaching kids who had participated but needed some extra help figuring out how to use Zoom.
She described her students’ basic schedule: Fridays, watch videos that introduce new topics; Mondays and Wednesdays, have class sessions with the teacher and other students over Zoom; and Tuesdays and Thursdays, use the Unified Classroom program to do their work, which will be turned in to the teacher.
In the Daughtry household, the first day of school had “glitches galore, but everyone was superb and Day One has been a success,” said Jennifer Daughtry, adding that “the year of patience has begun.”
Her kids are Gabriel Daughtry, a sophomore, and Kaitlynn Daughtry, a freshman, both at Martinsville High School. Each has four separate classes on Zoom from 8:20 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. “Day One and both have some homework!” their mother said, adding that “they are loving only going half a day.”
The glitches for Elizabeth “E.J.” Martin’s kids included her fifth-grade son not having received his iPad yet. Otherwise, “fourth and second grade seem to be going good,” and her preschooler “isn’t too happy.”
Her kids, all at Axton Elementary, are Jaihlyn Campbell in fifth grade, Amir Campbell in fourth, Josir Campbell in second and Ariyah Martin in pre-K.
“Each assignment they’ve all had has taken between 15 to 20 minutes, each explained thoroughly,” she said. Because Jaihlyn hasn’t received his iPad yet, he had to write out his work, following instructions from the Dojo app.
When schools closed due to the lockdown in March, Lastisha Ray built a desk for each of her six sons and set up a classroom in the third story of her house in Martinsville. Now that the new school year has begun, she has the walls fully decorated with educational materials, including charts for letters, manuscript, cursive and math symbols.
Her sons are Gabriel, in pre-k; Samson, in fourth grade; King, in second grade; Emmanuel and Solomon, in kindergarten; and baby Isaiah. Their computers have not all arrived yet, she said, so she had them doing other activities Monday.
They had a bit of trouble getting onto their Zoom meeting with a computer, but when they switched to using a phone for that, it worked fine, she said.
Preet Narula’s daughter worked on assignments at home and watched a story by her teacher. It’s different, “but we enjoyed” it, Narula said.
Her daughter Amreen is in kindergarten at Patrick Henry Elementary School. Amreen watched two recorded videos of her teacher, her mother said. “She did assignments with my help from the assignments and supplies provided to us.”
“It’s a different time for us, and we’re trying really hard to accommodate in the best ways possible,” Dowling said.
She said a message she heard in a professional development class has helped her to get through it: “Show everyone a little grace, because we’re all learning and we’re all growing.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
