First day at school during a pandemic is a different world

Martinsville and Henry County students started back to school on Monday – from the comforts of their own homes.

Their excitement of seeing friends and classmates once again was muted, as the closest to socialization they got was seeing each other’s images in little rectangles over online video-conferencing platforms.

Their teachers sent them information by email on how to sign in to video-conference calls. Once a student signs in, he can see the teacher and other students, and they can talk with each other.

“Today was awesome, because it was the first time I got to see a lot of” the kids since March, said Patrick Henry Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Katie Dowling.

On the video conference, “some of them were really excited, and some of them were a little more reserved.” She talked with the quieter children individually afterward.

The morning video conference is “literally just a time for us to talk to each other, catch up, have that social-emotional piece with them and each other. It’s important for kids to talk to kids,” she said.

To break the ice, she had the students “share our feelings about coming out and tell the best thing that happened to us since March,” she said.

In the afternoon, after lunch and “specials” (art, music, etc.), Dowling holds another session for a smaller group of kids. This allows for extra help as it gives the kids interaction with each other, including with group projects. Each student will take part in at least one small-group video conference each week.