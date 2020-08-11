Lock Boyce - local vet, politician, community activist - dies at 68

Dr. Lock Boyce lived life large, and he lived it on his own terms.
When it came to death, he didn’t linger around. His unexpected passing, discovered when he didn’t show up to work Monday morning, took people by surprise.
The 68-year-old Patrick County veterinarian, politician and community activist was found dead at his Bull Mountain Road home a little after 11 Monday morning during a wellness check by deputies.
As the Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services veterinarian, Boyce was known for charging either unusually low prices, or even not at all, for his services.
“Needless to say, I was in shock” to learn of Boyce’s death, said Blue Ridge Regional Library Director Rick Ward, who had known Boyce for almost four decades and been taking his pets to the veterinary practice for almost as long.
“He could be brusque but was a great vet and his compassion for pet owners and their pets was exceptional, especially when we would have to have an animal put down. He never charged me for this service. I know he did the same for others, either reducing their bills or not charging at all for many of his procedures.”
Van Rowe Sr., who runs the Patrick County Soup Kitchen, said that whenever he was in the veterinary office, he would notice Boyce giving surprisingly low prices for veterinary services, or even waive charges altogether.
One time, Rowe said, he overheard a conversation between a cattle farmer and the veterinarian. Boyce had said the calves needed a particular medicine, and the farmer said he couldn’t afford it, because it cost more than $100 a bottle. Boyce went to another room and came back with a bottle of that medicine, which he handed to the man free of charge.
The walls of the practice were covered in photographs from his adventures around the world. Boyce often talked about how he paid his way through college by milking poisonous snakes and wrestling alligators. He worked with the Ghana Department of Game and Wildlife when he studied in Kumasi, Ghana. After veterinary school in Georgia, he had an internship at the San Diego Zoo Wild Animal Park, and he has worked in Kenya.
Bull Mountain
Boyce was a major landholder in Patrick County.
His veterinary practice was on 11.65 acres on the corner of Tudor Orchard Road and Jeb Stuart Highway, divided into parcels in the names of Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services, Boyce Inc. and in his full name, William Lockhart Boyce.
Boyce Inc. owned 71 acres in Rhody Creek, 286 acres where Bull Mountain Road meets Tudor Orchard Road, and a spectacular 2,947 acres between Patrick Springs and Stuart, half of Bull Mountain.
“He is a major shareholder in Bull Mountain Farm and he has called Patrick County his home since 1982. At one time he was one of the largest cow-calf producers in Southwest Virginia,” his obituary on the veterinary services website states.
Boyce Inc. also owned a house on an acre at 1208 Tudor Orchard Road, which Lock Boyce turned over to the Patrick County Soup Kitchen in 2016.
Major benefactor
“If it wasn’t for Lock, there would be no soup kitchen,” said Rowe, the soup kitchen’s founder. The soup kitchen, which started in 2015, makes about 80 quarts of homemade soup every week to deliver to about 75 people who are homebound, and 25-pound boxes of fresh produce to residents of Cotton Mill and Cedar Square apartments. It is on hiatus now with the soups due to the pandemic, but giving away lots of homegrown produce.
In 2016, when the soup kitchen was told it no longer could operate out of its location at the time, “Lock stepped up to the plate and gave us a house and said, ‘Van, go in there and do what you‘ve got to do to get that soup kitchen back up.’ If it wouldn’t have been for that, I don’t know” what would have become of the charity, Rowe said.
Boyce also allowed the soup kitchen operators to make any changes necessary to convert the house into a major cooking facility. That included adding more electrical lines, appliances, shelving and large sinks.
“Not only did he donate the house rent-free for us, but he picks up the utility bills,” Rowe said. Once, when he told Boyce that a freezer had stopped working, Boyce bought a new one, which arrived at the kitchen the next day.
With their benefactor suddenly gone, now the future of the soup kitchen is uncertain, Rowe said.
The lone voter
As a Patrick County supervisor, Boyce often went against the grain, and his would be the lone vote on any given side in a matter, or in the minority. He served both the Mayo River and the Peter’s Creek districts, and has served as board chair.
When a member of the JEB Stuart Rescue Squad – which Boyce had been a part of in his younger years – was accused of making racially insensitive remarks about his rescue squad role in a podcast in 2018, Boyce moved to cut funding to that rescue squad until the man was fired. That motion failed, 4-1. He then made a motion for the board to state that racism and neo-Nazism will not be tolerated in county employees or in any entity supported by Patrick County funding. That motion passed unanimously.
In 2018, he led a fruitless effort to get the county to buy the empty hospital building, with hopes of finding a tenant. Also in 2018, his was the lone dissenting vote against a $3.5 million Revenue Anticipation Note, which is like a line of credit to the financially struggling county.
In 2017, his was the only vote to remove a Confederate monument in front of the Patrick County courthouse, and earlier that year, he said he was adamantly against any financial support by the county for rebuilding the Bob White Covered Bridge, which had been destroyed in a flood.
One of his election ads during campaign time was a regional favorite – and gave a nod to his personality. The full-page ad showed him sitting in his office, holding both a raccoon and a cigar. In big letters, it said he’s been known to do some crazy things in his life – in little letters, smoking cigars can cause cancer, and raccoons can transmit rabies – and in big letters again, but running for the Patrick County Board of Supervisors is not one of them.
Boyce’s positions usually involved avoiding having the county to spend money. Ward and Boyce have faced off many times in board of supervisors meetings, when Ward would present the library system’s budget requests for funding.
“We did butt heads many times when he was on the during budget talks, but we remained friends,” Ward said.
In the arts
Ward and Boyce acted together in several Blue Ridge Theatre and Arts Society plays, Ward said, adding that Boyce “seemed to have an eidetic memory, as he could learn his lines very quickly.”
Boyce was a musician as well, including being the front man for the honky-tonk band JUSTUS.
The outspoken Boyce had talk shows on WHEO radio and BTW21 television station. Lisa Martin of the Reynolds Homestead said, “Lock was always a tremendous supporter of the Reynolds Homestead, allowing our College for Older Adults to hike on his property and promoting our programs on his shows.”
Boyce had sponsored the Patrick County Fair’s annual rodeo.
This year, Boyce published his novel “First Responder: The Rescue Squad.” He talked about the book in late July with the Martinsville Bulletin for an article that has not yet been published.
“There are things that need to be told,” Boyce had said. “The characters are all fictional … obviously, some of the events are based on real events that happened.”
During the interview Boyce talked about his time as a volunteer with the JEB Stuart Rescue Squad.
“When I was running calls, this was two lanes, 58,” instead of the four lanes the main highway is now, he said of how traffic on the road used to be more dense and dangerous.
“Also, there was a tremendous amount of drunk driving,” and “the automobiles were poorly designed from the standpoint of protection. We worked calls where there were no seatbelts … we worked calls where there was no crumple zone on the older vehicles, and where the steering column was basically a steel pipe aimed right at your heart. We had a significant number of fatalities on the roads out here that we don’t have now.”
A native of Forsyth County, North Carolina, Boyce was a graduate of R.J. Reynolds High School, according to the obituary posted on the veterinary service website.
He studied at UST, Kumasi Ghana and graduated from Davidson College. He earned his veterinary degree from the University of Georgia and completed a clinical internship at the San Diego Zoo and Wild Animal Park.
Boyce was drafted into the United States Army and served many years on active duty.
He was married five times and had nine children, according to his biography on the back of his book.
Boyce “believed in the people of Patrick County and did his best to make it a better place to live,” Ward said. “He will be sadly missed. “
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!