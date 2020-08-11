Lock Boyce - local vet, politician, community activist - dies at 68

Dr. Lock Boyce lived life large, and he lived it on his own terms.

When it came to death, he didn’t linger around. His unexpected passing, discovered when he didn’t show up to work Monday morning, took people by surprise.

The 68-year-old Patrick County veterinarian, politician and community activist was found dead at his Bull Mountain Road home a little after 11 Monday morning during a wellness check by deputies.

As the Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services veterinarian, Boyce was known for charging either unusually low prices, or even not at all, for his services.

“Needless to say, I was in shock” to learn of Boyce’s death, said Blue Ridge Regional Library Director Rick Ward, who had known Boyce for almost four decades and been taking his pets to the veterinary practice for almost as long.

“He could be brusque but was a great vet and his compassion for pet owners and their pets was exceptional, especially when we would have to have an animal put down. He never charged me for this service. I know he did the same for others, either reducing their bills or not charging at all for many of his procedures.”

Van Rowe Sr., who runs the Patrick County Soup Kitchen, said that whenever he was in the veterinary office, he would notice Boyce giving surprisingly low prices for veterinary services, or even waive charges altogether.

One time, Rowe said, he overheard a conversation between a cattle farmer and the veterinarian. Boyce had said the calves needed a particular medicine, and the farmer said he couldn’t afford it, because it cost more than $100 a bottle. Boyce went to another room and came back with a bottle of that medicine, which he handed to the man free of charge.