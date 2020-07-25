Missing woman sought

Jerrold Price, who lives in Midlothian, is hoping people in the local area will help search for his sister, who never showed up for the Fourth of July cookout at their mother’s house.

Ridgeway resident Janeen Jamison Valentine, 58, visited her mother, Lucy Price Jamison, at her Axton home regularly, Jerrold Price said.

“She would take her to the store, take her around to get groceries, spend time with her since my father died,” he said.

Their father, George Jamison, died on Nov. 1, 2017 – 11 days after Jeneen Valentine’s husband, Jeffrey Valentine, died in a car accident, according to their obituaries in the Martinsville Bulletin.

“The only immediate family she had in Martinsville was Jeneen,” Price said.

On Friday, July 3, “she had already been to see my mother and had gone home for the night,” he said. “She had gone home and told her she would be back on the fourth and have a cookout and cook steaks and stuff.”

She never showed up.

Price learned about her absence the following Monday, during a telephone conversation with his mother.

By Tuesday, “I had had a funny feeling,” he said and he and his mother started talking about reporting her missing. However, “my mother said it was too early.”

Price said he filed a missing persons report on July 16, with Deputy Allen Jones as the investigating officer and a Sgt. Curtis working with him. He also filed a report with the Virginia State Police, he said.

His sister loved social media, he said, and now “a lot of her Facebook friends are already posting, saying, ‘Where are you, Jeneen? We haven’t heard from you on Facebook.’”