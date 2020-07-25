Missing woman sought

Jerrold Price, who lives in Midlothian, is hoping people in the local area will help search for his sister, who never showed up for the Fourth of July cookout at their mother’s house.
Ridgeway resident Janeen Jamison Valentine, 58, visited her mother, Lucy Price Jamison, at her Axton home regularly, Jerrold Price said.
“She would take her to the store, take her around to get groceries, spend time with her since my father died,” he said.
Their father, George Jamison, died on Nov. 1, 2017 – 11 days after Jeneen Valentine’s husband, Jeffrey Valentine, died in a car accident, according to their obituaries in the Martinsville Bulletin.
“The only immediate family she had in Martinsville was Jeneen,” Price said.
On Friday, July 3, “she had already been to see my mother and had gone home for the night,” he said. “She had gone home and told her she would be back on the fourth and have a cookout and cook steaks and stuff.”
She never showed up.
Price learned about her absence the following Monday, during a telephone conversation with his mother.
By Tuesday, “I had had a funny feeling,” he said and he and his mother started talking about reporting her missing. However, “my mother said it was too early.”
Price said he filed a missing persons report on July 16, with Deputy Allen Jones as the investigating officer and a Sgt. Curtis working with him. He also filed a report with the Virginia State Police, he said.
His sister loved social media, he said, and now “a lot of her Facebook friends are already posting, saying, ‘Where are you, Jeneen? We haven’t heard from you on Facebook.’”
That includes Bishop Michael Penn of Galilean House of Worship, which Valentine attended with her mother. His post on Thursday was shared nearly 600 times, with 154 comments pondering her whereabouts.
“She had a real strong belief in God,” her brother said.
“She always stayed positive,” and on Facebook she never posted about politics or other divisive topics, he said. “Hers was more about positivity, God and cooking. She had just grown a garden and started to show some of the food she had grown on Facebook.”
His sister is “a very well liked girl,” he said. “People always said she was like a big baby – she’s Mama’s girl.”
Valentine was last seen on July 3 in Axton, driving a Silver 2002 Toyota Solara (Virginia tags ZC-3019). Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts should call the Henry County Sheriffs Department at 276-638-8751 (select Option 1 to talk with a dispatcher).
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!