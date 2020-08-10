MY WORD: First day of virtual school passes the test

This year the first day of school was not at school – it was in my kitchen.
I was looking forward to going to middle school for the first time. That did not work out.
I go to sixth grade at Laurel Park Middle School, except I just don’t go to middle school in the building. The school board said that we have our class meetings online because of the pandemic.
The teachers gave us class time on Zoom online. I use an iPad the school gives to each kid.
On Zoom you can see each person’s face in a little rectangle and hear them talk. Everyone has to mute themselves on Zoom, except the teacher, or there’s all sorts of noise and you can’t hear the teacher talk. I definitely have to go on mute or my dog Princess’s snoring would be very disruptive.
Talk about modern day class disruptions — am I right?
In math, which is my first class online, we have these courses to do, because there’s so many kids — in the first Zoom we had a lot of people — so we have to do it in courses so there’s not as much people in each class. There’s three different courses, and I just kept crossing my fingers hoping I’d get the last course, because I didn’t want to wake up early — and I got the last course.
My math time is 9:30, still early but at least it’s not 8:30. This is my first class of the day.
It was very hard. I was waiting to get in the Zoom session for a very, very long time. I couldn’t find the link, and then it took a while for the password to work.
It was kind of confusing, but then it started to work out a little bit. We got to see the other kids and the teacher, but we didn’t really get a chance to talk.
After math, we had language from 10:30 a.m. to 11. We did an introduction of how it went.
We had band at 12:30 p.m. One of the other kids in the band class was interrupting to say he’d have to go soon, because he had a 1 p.m. Zoom meeting class. “That’s nine minutes away,” the band teacher said, assuring the kid there was plenty of time. I wasn’t worried, because my next class started at 1:30.
After the band class, I set my alarm for 1:20 p.m., to get ready for the 1:30 p.m. science class. It rang at 1:20. At 1:21, I looked for the information where to sign into the class.
It started at 1 p.m. **Rolls eyes.**
So I was 20 minutes late but I did not get in any trouble, so that was good!
Online class is definitely a bit harder than you would think. You can’t talk to anybody, and I miss that. But it’s definitely better now than it was in the spring, when it seemed like no one knew what to do.
Mary Evelyn Quirk is the daughter of Holly Kozelsky of Dyer’s Store and Andy Quirk of Martinsville.
