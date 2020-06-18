PYSL Director of Coaching Enda Crehan takes job in Tennessee

After spending 11 years with the Piedmont Youth Soccer League, PYSL Director of Coaching Enda Crehan will be leaving the program to take the head coaching position for the men’s soccer team at Christian Brothers University, Crehan told the Bulletin on Tuesday.
Crehan had been with PYSL since 2009, and most recently was also the men’s soccer coach at Ferrum College. He had previously held coaching positions with the soccer programs at Averett University, Patrick Henry Community College, and Carlisle School.
Christian Brothers is a NCAA Division II school in Memphis, Tennessee.
“I kind of knew some people who said, ‘Hey, you should apply for this and recommended me,” Crehan said of his new position. “It’s an engineering school, a really good academic school. I didn’t think I’d get it but I ended up getting it.”
Former and current PYSL presidents both said the league has seen tremendous growth under Crehan, who was the first director of coaching. Crehan brought in other professional coaches for the travel teams, and brought in outside help for coaching clinics.
In the last 10 years PYSL has started the Piedmont Shootout tournament, the league’s biggest annual fundraising event that has sold out the last two years, and an academy for players as young as eight years old in the Henry County, Martinsville, Halifax, and Danville. PYSL also currently has an academy in Patrick County, and plays in the Skyline League based out of Charlottesville.
“It’s a totally different organization from 2009 to 2020, I can tell you that. A lot of really good change,” Crehan said. “We’ve sent multiple kids to college, DI, DII, DIII, junior college.”
PYSL President George Self, who has been a part of the league off and on since 2006, said the biggest change he’s seen is local soccer teams’ ability to compete at a higher level over the last decade.
“When I first got active with the travel teams we really struggled to compete,” Self said. “By the time we left the Blue Ridge Soccer League last year to join the Skyline League we dominated play in the Blue Ridge Soccer League, and as far as I’m concerned it’s 100 percent due to the impact Enda had.
“The numbers haven’t changed all that much, but the quality of the coaching instruction and the quality of the play on the field has. Teams have been able to go to more challenging tournaments… and there’s an expectation that we’re going to play well. Even if we don’t win we know we’re going to be competitive.”
Crehan said his first goal when he started working in Henry County was to improve youth soccer in the area and have a place for kids to come to different programs.
“I think with the help of all those fine people that I’ve worked alongside I think we have,” he said. “I think the goal was always just to provide a great place for kids to play in a structured environment and keep always innovating,” he said. “I think that’s the key is to innovate, change, and a lot of ideas came out of that.
“The happiest days were when we were filling the fields and filling the complex.”
“Enda has always been full of energy and always thinking of new ideas to better develop the local soccer players or PYSL as a whole,” said former PYSL President Andy Quirk by email. “It is important to note that as a community we are not just losing Enda, we are also losing his wife Tanya. Tanya also has coached as a volunteer for many PYSL sides before her two sons came along.
“Enda and Tanya are both positive, forward-thinking people who have committed to Martinsville and Henry County.”
Crehan was quick to give credit to those within the organization who helped during his tenure, including Self, Quirk, former president Randy Cook and Richard Byrd, and board members Peggy Cassady and Tim Atwood.
“There was some phenomenal volunteers and people who poured into making the club what it is to today,” he said. “They’re great people and really, really were wonderful for me getting involved with the club and pushing and trying to start stuff. I always had a lot of support from people like that… You don’t do it all yourself. You need a good group of board members like that to try to start things in 2009 that weren’t here.
“Any board member I ever worked with, it’s been such a pleasure. My wife and kids and I, we’ve been 11 years here so it’s been great. We thank all those people for trusting in us and giving us the opportunity.”
Self said the PYSL Board is beginning the process of finding another Director of Coaching, and they hope to have more information soon.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.