Spokesperson: Facility has cases, but don't know how many

A spokesperson for Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Patrick County confirmed that people there have tested positive for the coronavirus, but said she does not know how many.
The outbreak in Patrick County, which saw coronavirus cases rise to 99 on Monday from 57 on July 20, is attributed to a long-term care facility, the Virginia Department of Health has said. In all, 15 people have been hospitalized and three have died from COVID-19 in Patrick County.
Stephanie Shelton is the Regional Director of Business Development for Hill Valley Healthcare, which owns both Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, a skilled nursing facility, and The Landmark Center, an assisted living facility next door to it.
There have not been any coronavirus cases diagnosed at The Landmark Center, she said, but “we do have cases at Blue Ridge” but “don’t have the exact number.”
If a resident of Blue Ridge is given a positive diagnosis when he or she is somewhere other than at Blue Ridge, such as in the hospital, Blue Ridge is not given those results, she said. Thus, she said, “the health department will have the most accurate number of cases as we report to them” and hospitals do as well. “As a patient leaves and tests positive, those labs don’t have to call us to tell us that a patient was positive,” she said.
The outbreak in Patrick County “is all related to the long-term care facility,” said Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Nancy Bell. The VDH does not identify exact locations of people who have COVID-19.
The first positive
“I guess we were notified around a week ago of a resident that was tested positive,” Shelton said. As soon as they learned a resident had tested positive, all of the staff members were tested, she said.
She said she did not remember the date of that first positive response, but it would have been at least July 19 or before, because everyone in the facility was tested after that, on July 20.
“We already had an appointment with the National Guard” to test everyone in the facility on July 20, she said. That testing was in order “to qualify for the opening process.”
Part of the requirements for being able to open a long-term care facility to visitors is to have all negative tests for everyone in the facility for two straight weeks, she said.
She said she does not “have that number” on how many staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus. When asked how many residents had tested positive, she replied, “I don’t have either of those numbers. I can ask. I don’t know if anyone has that available yet.”
According to the VDH’s figures, the increase in Patrick County coronavirus cases since July 20 is 42.
Though known positive cases had been identified at Blue Ridge by July 19 or before, on July 22 Administrator Anthony Brunicardi wrote the Bulletin the reply, “we currently do not have any known cases for COVID-19 in the facility. thank you” when asked by email, “How many residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and how are they being housed?”
“Anthony has a hundred things on his plate right now, so that’s why I’m taking over the media,” Shelton said, when asked about the administrator.
Informing families
When asked how family members of residents are informed about positive cases of the coronavirus being in the facility, she replied, “We notify them right away. As soon as we get those test results, we are calling the families. We have a designated team. We called every family.”
The facility has 160 residents, Shelton said. The calling team is composed of “eight or 10 designated staff members, management staff,” who each make calls to the families of eight to 10 residents.
“We’ve been keeping them updated,” she said.
When asked why Blue Ridge Therapy Direct does not send out emails as other area facilities have been doing in similar situations, she said, “We felt it was more personal to call the family members and speak with them directly. If they had additional questions,” the staff could answer them. “Anyone we didn’t reach, we left a message” for them to call back.
The ‘hot zone’
To care for residents with the coronavirus, the facility has been divided into three zones: the “hot zone,” for residents who had tested positive for the coronavirus; the “warm zone” for residents who “have signs or symptoms” but no test results and the “cold zone,” for “residents who have no symptoms,” she said.
The hot zone has its own staff members who do not enter other parts of the facility, she said. They come in and out of the hot zone through their own exits and entrances without going through other parts of the building, and “any ancillary staff not needed” don’t go into that area.
“Anywhere from six to 12 employees are working on that unit” at a time, she said.
All staff members throughout all areas of the building are checked daily for symptoms and their temperatures, she said. When beaches started being identified as a hot spot, staff also were asked about their vacations.
She said the facility issues each staff member a new N-95 mask at the start of each shift, will issue a new one if that one becomes soiled. Each staff member had a “fit testing” to be sure his or her masks would fit appropriately.
“We had a really nice stock” of masks and other supplies, she said, especially thanks to donations from “some physicians across the state.”
The staff have “been very proactive with trying to keep this virus out of our facility and out of our community,” she said. “Every week we sit down with our interdisciplinary team” and talk about “what should we be doing.” That has included giving out free hand sanitizers at local pharmacies, she said.
The facility’s medical director, Dr. Richard Cole, who also maintains a private practice in Patrick County, has been “readily available and helpful at all times,” she said.
Hill Valley Healthcare
Shelton said Blue Ridge Therapy Connection and The Landmark Center used to be run by a family and were purchased by Hill Valley Healthcare in July 2019. Hill Valley Healthcare is a new company formed by “operators of other skilled nursing facilities prior. One was a chief operating officer and the other a chief financial officer who decided to step out and start purchasing their own” long-term care facilities.
The headquarters of their operation is in Stuart, she said. They have another facility in Pulaski and would like to buy more, particularly in southwest Virginia.
“For Blue Ridge, the most exciting thing is there were so many great things happening here at this building under new ownership,” she said. “The facility was getting a huge remodel,” and the memory care unit at The Landmark Center was being expanded.
“Then COVID hit. Everyone was postponed,” she said.
The new ownership and the expansions were “special to me. This is where my family would go,” she said. “Having a new upgraded facility is something I didn’t think would happen for years.”
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
