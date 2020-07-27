Spokesperson: Facilty has cases, but don't know how many

A spokesperson for Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Patrick County confirmed that people there have tested positive for the coronavirus, but said she does not know how many.

The outbreak in Patrick County, which saw coronavirus cases rise to 99 on Monday from 57 on July 20, is attributed to a long-term care facility, the VDH has said. In all, 15 people have been hospitalized and three have died from COVID-19 in Patrick County.

Stephanie Shelton is the Regional Director of Business Development for Hill Valley Healthcare, which owns both Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, a skilled nursing facility, and The Landmark Center, an assisted living facility next door to it.

There have not been any coronavirus cases diagnosed at The Landmark Center, she said, but “we do have cases at Blue Ridge” but “don’t have the exact number.”

If a resident of Blue Ridge is given a positive diagnosis when he or she is somewhere other than at Blue Ridge, such as in the hospital, Blue Ridge is not given those results, she said. Thus, she said, “the health department will have the most accurate number of cases as we report to them” and hospitals do as well. “As a patient leaves and tests positive, those labs don’t have to call us to tell us that a patient was positive,” she said.

The outbreak in Patrick County “is all related to the long-term care facility,” said Virginia Department of Health spokesperson Nancy Bell. The VDH does not identify exact locations of people who have COVID-19.

The first positive