With safety and social distancing plans in place, Martinsville Mustangs ready for season to begin

While things at Hooker Field will certainly look different this summer, fans will have baseball to look forward to starting this week when the Martinsville Mustangs open the season.
After delaying the start of the season by more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Mustangs will play their first exhibition game on Thursday at 7 p.m., and begin Coastal Plain League play on July 2.
“It’s a relief,” said Mustangs general manager Ruthanne Duffy. “A lot of things were up in the air, and I guess things still kind of are to an extent, but we’re wanting to press on and try to play baseball as safely as possible and provide some sort of entertainment for the town… We’re excited to be able to provide that.”
Fans will be able to watch games at Hooker Field with some safety protocols in place. Duffy said the team has placed hand-sanitizing stations around the ballpark and have markers on the ground and in the stands to ensure fans are social distancing. She said they’re also considering doing temperature checks for fans at the gate, and trying to come up with ways to do digital tickets to keep things as contactless as possible.
Even the players are staggering the times they go in and out of the locker rooms so all 30 aren’t in the confined space at one time. Each player was tested for COVID-19 before coming to Martinsville.
Duffy said the team has been scrambling to get the safety protocols in place before the first game, but it will be worth it once the first pitch is thrown.
“We’re trying to get a lot of things done in a short amount of time, but that’s kind of summer ball,” she said. “Even though it is hectic we still love it, so it’s just fun. I guess it’s just kind of the rush of trying to get all these things done.
“We’re really just trying to follow any of those distancing guidelines that we can and still letting fans watch really good baseball.”
While Duffy said there was a worry about players not wanting to play this summer or leave their hometowns and get tested before joining the team, she said for the most part players were eager to get on the field and were responsive to the team’s request.
“We were worried how that (testing) might go over because it was asking for results really quickly but they were on it that day,” she said. “We were getting phone calls like, ‘Hey, we’re on the way to the doctor right now, what will you need?’ so I was pleasantly surprised to see how ready that they were to get here by doing something like that so last minute.”
Mustangs officials spent the time this spring redoing the office and locker rooms at Hooker Field. Duffy said they planned to get those upgrades out of the way before beginning what she called “major construction” that fans will notice in 2021.
For 2020, fans can expect live baseball after nearly three months since Hooker Field last hosted a game. The prospect has Mustangs officials, players, and fans excited.
“It’s going to be a lot of work because we are short-handed but I truly think that with who we have here we’re going to be able to make it happen,” Duffy said. “Even though it is a small group we all really want to be here and I think that’s really going to help.
“Just seeing all the fans from last year, because we have some true fans out there that really love Mustangs baseball so I’m excited to see them back at the field. I was worried that this was not going to happen so the fact that this is about to happen is just a pleasure in itself. ... We’ve got some host families really stepping up that are true fans for us, and our others that just enjoy coming to the games, they’re hilarious so I’m really looking forward to being able to reunite with them.”
The Mustangs will begin exhibition play with games every night, Thursday through Monday, and begin the regular season on July 2 at home against the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. Weeknight games will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday games will be at 6 p.m., and Sunday games will begin at 5 p.m.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. You can reach her at (276)638-8801 ext. 241.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!