MY WORD: The Bible and the death penalty

The recent news is that Gov. Ralph Northam wants to rid the state of Virginia of the death penalty [the Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to do so]. I don’t know if that is really big news considering that Virginia has not executed anyone since 2017 (says Ivan Pereira in an ABC News report) and there were only four inmates on Virginia’s “death row” in 2017, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch. In my opinion, it’s just a publicity stunt for the Democrats.
If Gov. Northam is successful in abolishing capital punishment, then I hope it makes a comeback in the future. Some might be thinking, “Don’t count on a comeback; the Republicans are supporting this bill, too.” That’s not an accurate statement. The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill, 10-4, and only one Republican voted in favor: Sen. Bill Stanley.
Sen. Stanley represents the 20th District (which includes the city of Martinsville). The classic Republican tagline has been, “Tough on Crime.” Does Sen. Stanley not want to be tough on criminals in Martinsville? Evidenced by his 2018 bills “SB32,” “SB28,” and “SB175,” Sen. Stanley wants to be tough on animal cruelty, but he is not appearing so tough on violent crimes against human beings. Since this article has a religious bent, it may be of interest to some to note that Sen. Stanley is a member of the Methodist sect.
Is it all opinion? Is there in any objectivity to capital punishment? Does the Bible have any word on the matter? Yes, the Bible does, and you can read it in Romans 13:1-6. If you claim to be a Bible believer, then you have to support capital punishment.
In Romans 13 “the higher powers” of this context are our elected officials. The “rulers” are the constables ordained by said elected officials. What is their job? To “bear the sword.” Now, do we honestly think that “bear the sword” means to be cut or stabbed but not executed? No, in these passages, the Lord’s apostle, Paul, is sanctioning/condoning the death penalty.
Someone might say, “Times have changed since the writing of the New Testament.” It’s not about the times or culture. Objective truths are eternal regardless of culture. God sanctioned the death penalty at the beginning of creation in Genesis 4:15 with Cain and again in Genesis 9:5 with Noah. We all know the Law of Moses called for the death penalty for certain crimes (not every crime).
Culture cannot be the determining factor when we note that the death penalty was issued during the time of the patriarchs (pre-dating Moses), in the Law of Moses, and in the New Testament (law of Christ as per Galatians 6:1). The death penalty serves a great purpose: deterring others from committing the same violent crimes.
Now, I know that someone will ask me, “How can you justify the death penalty when Jesus said to ‘turn the other cheek’?” Maybe I can answer that in a future article .
The writer lives in Martinsville.