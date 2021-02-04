MY WORD: The Bible and the death penalty

The recent news is that Gov. Ralph Northam wants to rid the state of Virginia of the death penalty [the Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to do so]. I don’t know if that is really big news considering that Virginia has not executed anyone since 2017 (says Ivan Pereira in an ABC News report) and there were only four inmates on Virginia’s “death row” in 2017, according to The Richmond Times-Dispatch. In my opinion, it’s just a publicity stunt for the Democrats.

If Gov. Northam is successful in abolishing capital punishment, then I hope it makes a comeback in the future. Some might be thinking, “Don’t count on a comeback; the Republicans are supporting this bill, too.” That’s not an accurate statement. The Senate Judiciary Committee passed the bill, 10-4, and only one Republican voted in favor: Sen. Bill Stanley.

Sen. Stanley represents the 20th District (which includes the city of Martinsville). The classic Republican tagline has been, “Tough on Crime.” Does Sen. Stanley not want to be tough on criminals in Martinsville? Evidenced by his 2018 bills “SB32,” “SB28,” and “SB175,” Sen. Stanley wants to be tough on animal cruelty, but he is not appearing so tough on violent crimes against human beings. Since this article has a religious bent, it may be of interest to some to note that Sen. Stanley is a member of the Methodist sect.