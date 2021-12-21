Nancy Redd book addresses "The Real Santa"

Nancy Redd's latest book, "The Real Santa," has been a hot item at Martinsville book store Books & Crannies.

The copies in stock have sold out quickly, and another batch is on order, said store employee Anastacia Reynolds Tuesday.

"The Real Santa" is a picture book for ages 4-8 and older, published by Random House Kids. Illustrations are by Charnelle Pinkney Barlow.

As Random House describes it:

"Join one Black family on their journey to discover what the real Santa looks like in this joyous tale celebrating identity, family and holiday cheer, from the New York Times bestselling author of Bedtime Bonnet.

"It’s not Christmas without Santa! But what does Santa truly look like? Does he match the figurines on the mantel, or the faces on our favorite holiday sweaters? Does he look like you or like me?

"Find out in this joyous and cozy celebration of family, representation, and holiday spirit! Destined to be a new classic, and perfect for any child looking to see some of themself in Santa Claus."

Henry County native and former Miss Virginia, Redd is an American Library Association award winner, an NAACP Image Award nominee and a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author. She currently serves as a self-esteem expert to Fitness magazine, as an AOL Health Insider, and a contributing editor at J-14 and American Cheerleader magazines. She lives in Los Angeles.

